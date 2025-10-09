Government plans to axe public notices ‘devastating’ for local news, editors say

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Government proposals to axe rules that force pubs to share their licence bids in local newspapers are “devastating” and will “disenfranchise communities,” editors have warned.

Ministers are looking at removing the requirement for printed statutory notices as part of a wider drive to slash “red tape” and boost the night-time economy.

But industry leaders including the News Media Association (NMA) and the Society of Editors have condemned the recommendations, arguing the hard-copy advertisements help ensure transparency over decisions on hospitality venues.

Sir Keir Starmer’s Government has launched a fast-track review of licensing rules aimed at eliminating what ministers describe as “unnecessary barriers”.

Pubs and bars across England and Wales could stay open for longer under the proposed reforms which critics argue could lead to more disorderly behaviour.

The plans, which could also make it easier for venues to serve food outside and host more live music, are being considered in a four-week call to evidence taking in the views of landlords and local communities.

Among the proposals is a recommendation to scrap hard-copy public notices, which requires businesses to advertise their licensing bids, particularly where alcohol and entertainment is involved.

Dawn Alford, chief executive of the Society of Editors, said the plans were “devastating” and “fail to recognise the essential role such notices play in keeping communities informed”.

“Not only will the plans disenfranchise communities, but they will remove a vital revenue stream from the local and regional news industry at a time when the value of accurate and verifiable news and information has never been more important,” she said.

“The Prime Minister has said that the local news industry is the ‘lifeblood of our democracy’ but this decision threatens not only the ability of the public to engage with the democratic process, but the sustainability of the local news industry when it is needed more than ever.”

NMA chief executive Owen Meredith urged Business Secretary Peter Kyle to “change course” and commit to keeping the rules in place.

“Pubs and local papers go hand in hand. They are community hubs, rooted in place, fostering connection, and acting as a glue that binds neighbourhoods together,” he said.

“Yet the Government’s highly-misguided proposals for removing alcohol licensing notices from local papers – shrouding alcohol licensing applications in secrecy – will absolutely do nothing to help pubs and hospitality venues.

“Instead, local community cohesion will be irreparably damaged by making decisions around hospitality venues less transparent, ultimately harming both pubs and local papers.”

The Tories have previously warned that axing the notices could threaten the future of local democracy.

Shadow communities secretary James Cleverly told the PA news agency earlier this year that the proposals had been made “without any consideration on the effect on local newspapers, or how to best ensure that the public know about matters which affect their lives”.

He said: “Labour are tying them in red tape and higher taxes. Their proposed changes to licensing rules could have the perverse effect of making it harder for many pubs and clubs to operate.”

The Government has been contacted for comment.