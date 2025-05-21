Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Two Irish diplomats among delegation IDF fired near in West Bank

Ireland’s deputy premier Simon Harris said he condemned the ‘unacceptable’ incident in the strongest terms.

By Grinne N. Aodha
Wednesday 21 May 2025 12:15 EDT
Simon Harris condemned the action in the West Bank (Brian Lawless/PA)
Two Irish diplomats were among the delegation that Israeli soldiers fired near in the West Bank, the Irish Government said.

Ireland’s Deputy Premier and Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Harris condemned the incident “in the strongest terms” and said it was “completely unacceptable”.

“I am shocked and appalled at reports that the IDF fired shots in the vicinity of a visit to Jenin today by a group of diplomats, including two Irish diplomats based in Ramallah,” Mr Harris said in a statement.

“Fortunately, no-one was hurt. This is completely unacceptable and I condemn it in the strongest terms.”

Senior European figures have called for clarification on the incident.

France and Italy are to summon their respective Israeli ambassadors to get clarification on the incident in Jenin.

