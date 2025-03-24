Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

MPs’ pay to rise by 2.8% to £93,904 in April

The decision is in line with wider Government pay recommendations for public sector workers, IPSA said.

Nina Lloyd
Monday 24 March 2025 08:02 EDT
The watchdog said it would hold a further consultation on the determination of MPs’ pay for the rest of the current parliamentary term in the coming months (PA)
The watchdog said it would hold a further consultation on the determination of MPs’ pay for the rest of the current parliamentary term in the coming months (PA) (PA Archive)

MPs’ salaries will rise by 2.8% to £93,904 in the next financial year, Parliament’s expenses watchdog has confirmed.

The Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (IPSA) said the decision was in line with wider Government pay recommendations for public sector workers.

Under the Parliamentary Standards Act, IPSA is required to review MPs’ salaries within the first year of a new parliament, by early July.

The watchdog said it would hold a further consultation on the determination of MPs’ pay for the rest of the current parliamentary term in the coming months.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in