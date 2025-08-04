Cross-Channel migrants to be detained as France treaty comes into force

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer’s “one in, one out” deal to return Channel migrants to France will come into force on Tuesday, with detentions set to begin by the end of the week.

The deal, which has now been approved by the European Commission, means the UK will be able to send people crossing the Channel in small boats back to France in exchange for asylum seekers with ties to Britain.

It also means that anyone arriving in a small boat can be detained immediately, and space has been set aside at immigration removal centres in the expectation that detentions will begin within days.

The Prime Minister said the ratification of the treaty will “send a clear message – if you come here illegally on a small boat you will face being sent back to France”.

But opposition parties have criticised the deal amid reports that the pilot scheme will see only 50 people a week returned to France while this year has seen a weekly average of more than 800 people make the crossing.

The deal has also been criticised by refugee charities, which have urged the Government to provide more safe, legal routes for asylum seekers instead.

Ministers have so far declined to say how many people could be returned under the deal, and insist that if the pilot is successful the figure will increase.

Under the terms of the agreement, announced during French President Emmanuel Macron’s state visit last month, adults arriving on small boats will face being returned to France if their asylum claim is inadmissible.

In exchange, the same number of people will be able to come to the UK on a new legal route, provided they have not attempted a crossing before and subject to documentation and security checks.

The Home Office said it had also learned from the “lengthy legal challenges” over the previous government’s Rwanda scheme and would “robustly defend” any attempts to block removal through the courts.

It is the first such deal with France, with the pilot scheme set to run until June 2026, pending a longer-term agreement.

Sir Keir said the deal was “The product of months of grown-up diplomacy delivering real results for British people”.

He added: “The days of gimmicks and broken promises are over – we will restore order to our borders with the seriousness and competence the British people deserve.”

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said it was “an important step towards undermining the business model of the organised crime gangs that are behind these crossings – undermining their claims that those who travel to the UK illegally can’t be returned to France”.

Ratification of the deal comes as both Britain and France battle to bring the small boats problem under control, with 2025 on course to be a record year for crossings.

Some 25,436 people have already made the journey this year, according to PA news agency analysis of Home Office figures – 49% higher than at the same point in 2024.

The issue has also sparked concern that a series of protests outside hotels housing asylum seekers could lead to public disorder similar to last year’s riots.

On Monday, the Home Office announced it was providing another £100 million to tackle people smuggling and would introduce new powers to seize devices from people suspected of facilitating crossings.

Ministers have also launched a crackdown on illegal working in an effort to reduce the “pull factors” said to be encouraging people to make the journey, while French authorities have changed their guidance to allow police officers to intercept boats while they are in shallow waters.

Shadow home secretary Chris Philp attacked the plans, saying they would return “just 6% of illegal arrivals” and “make no difference whatsoever”.

He added: “The Rwanda removals deterrent, under which 100% of illegal arrivals would be removed, was ready to go last summer but Labour cancelled it just days before it was due to start with no proper replacement plan. As a result, this year so far has been the worst ever for illegal immigrants crossing the Channel.

“Only removing all illegal immigrants upon arrival will provide the necessary deterrent to stop the crossings. This is the Conservative plan, but Labour is too weak to implement it and as a result they have lost control of our borders.”

While the Conservatives’ Rwanda plan was in theory uncapped, it was expected to take only around 1,000 asylum seekers in its first five years of operation thanks to limited capacity in the East African nation.

The plan, which Sir Keir had previously dismissed as a “gimmick”, was scrapped as one of the first acts of the incoming Labour Government last year.