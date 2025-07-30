Fathers urged to apply for jobs at nurseries and pre-schools in Government drive

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fathers are being encouraged to apply for jobs at nurseries and pre-schools as part of a new Government campaign.

According to the Department for Education, three workers out of every 100 in the early years sector are men.

Education minister Stephen Morgan said that as part of the drive to make early years careers “more appealing”, the Government was “reminding dads that if you’ve helped your own child learn and grow, you’ve already got the skills to make a difference to many more”.

He added: “Children thrive when they’re supported by a diverse mix of role models and that starts in the early years.

“With big changes coming in September, we’re backing nurseries to recruit the staff they need and encouraging more men to consider this rewarding career.”

Advertisements are set to appear on social media feeds, roadside billboards and railway displays throughout the country, some featuring men looking after children while painting or at a make-believe tea party.

The effort, known as “Do Something Big”, coincides with a £1,000 payment incentive for new early years staff in 38 priority regions throughout England.

It is thought this could help nursery managers recruit in time for an expanded childcare offer in September, when eligible parents can receive 30 hours of funded childcare per week for children aged between nine months and two years old.