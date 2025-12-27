Gordon Ramsay’s daughter Holly weds Olympian Adam Peaty amid family fall-out

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gordon Ramsay said he “couldn’t be a prouder dad” as he walked his model daughter Holly down the aisle to marry Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty.

Former footballer Sir David Beckham, his wife, fashion designer Lady Beckham, and their youngest children Romeo, Cruz and Harper were among the celebrity guests in attendance at the ceremony held at Bath Abbey.

Holly’s two sisters, who were bridesmaids, and her mother Tana and TV chef father, were pictured outside the church, but Peaty’s mother Caroline and father Mark were missing from the ceremony amid a family fall-out.

Ahead of Saturday’s ceremony, Caroline Peaty spoke to the Daily Mail about the row which apparently exploded after she was not invited to Holly’s hen do.

In the interview, for which she was not paid, she said: “I don’t think they understand how much they have hurt me; it’s as if they have cut my heart out.

“This is the first Christmas that I’ve not had my family together – my family is broken.”

She added: “They are both still loved, there is nothing I won’t forgive, and I want them to have the best day.”

Holly, 25, kept the finer details of her dress under wraps as she arrived at the abbey shrouded in a white cloak, hand-in-hand with Ramsay.

Gathered well-wishers could only catch a glimpse of some lacy detail, with a hint of a scalloped skirt and long train.

The bride, who opted for a dewy make-up look, styled her hair in an up-do and was wearing a veil.

Her bridesmaids, who each held a bouquet of what looked to be calla lilies, wore floor-length, satin-look red gowns while her mother Tana was in a bottle green dress.

Ahead of her arrival, Peaty, who turns 31 on Sunday, was seen wearing a tuxedo as he arrived at the abbey alongside his groomsmen.

MasterChef: The Professionals presenter Marcus Wareing, who has worked with Ramsay, and Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies were among the celebrities seen making their way into the church.

Lady Beckham, 51, wore a cut-own dark teal gown from her Victoria Beckham Pre Spring/Summer 2026 collection that is worth £1,290.00.

Earlier on Saturday, foliage was placed around the abbey’s historic West Front door in preparation for the celebration.

Before the wedding the celebrity chef, 59, said in a post on Instagram: “I’m truly so lucky being able to walk this beautiful bride down the aisle and gaining an incredible son in law @adam_peaty!

“I love you so much @hollyramsayy and couldn’t be a prouder Dad xxx.”

Ramsay has six children, including Holly’s sisters Tilly, 24, and Megan, 27, who were bridesmaids at the wedding, and sons, Jack, 25, Oscar, six, and two-year-old Jesse.

Peaty reportedly met his new wife through her sister Tilly while the pair both took part in Strictly Come Dancing in 2021.

Entrepreneur Davies, 41, was also a contestant on series 19 of the BBC One dancing competition.

Holly announced their engagement on September 12 2024 in an Instagram post that said: “I am marrying my best friend. I truly cannot put into words how I am feeling right now.”

In a separate post, Peaty said: “I can’t believe you’re going to be my wife. I’m truly the luckiest man on earth to have such a gentle, caring and beautiful woman by my side.”

On Saturday morning, Peaty posted a photo to his Instagram story that showed the sun rising and wrote: “Morning of our wedding.”

The swimmer, from Staffordshire, who has won six Olympics medals, was previously in a relationship with artist Eirianedd Munro and the pair have a five-year-old.