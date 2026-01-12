Adolescence star Owen Cooper salutes Liverpool FC after winning Golden Globe

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Adolescence star Owen Cooper added a Golden Globe to his impressive trophy cabinet as he was named best supporting actor in a television series at the star-studded ceremony.

The 16-year-old, who gained international recognition for his debut role playing a teenage murder suspect in the Netflix drama, gave a nod to his beloved football team Liverpool as he collected the gong.

Cooper, who has already won an Emmy and a Critics’ Choice award for the performance, said: “Standing here at the Golden Globes does not feel real whatsoever. What an incredible journey me and my family have been put through.”

He added: “What started off as what I thought I might be OK at, I might be awful at, I took a risk and I went to drama classes, I was the only boy there, it was embarrassing but I got through it.

“But I’m still very much an apprentice, I’m still learning every day, I’m still every day learning from the people sat in front of me who have inspired me. I wouldn’t be here without you guys.

“This is mad, what is going on?”

He wrapped up the speech saying: “Bring on 2026. You’ll never walk alone.”

The closing line is a reference to the anthem of Liverpool Football Club.

Teyana Taylor was the first winner of the night, scoring the best supporting actress in a drama film for her role as a revolutionary in One Battle After Another.

Accepting her prize, she said: “To my brown sisters and little brown girls watching tonight, our softnes is not a liability.

“Our depth is not too much.

“Our light does not need permission to shine.

“We belong in every room we walk into, our voices matter, and our dreams deserve space. Thank you so much, everybody.”

Stellan Skarsgard won the best supporting actor Golden Globe for his performance as a film director past his prime in Sentimental Value.

Noah Wyle was named best actor in a TV drama while Jean Smart won the best actress in a TV musical/comedy prize for Hacks and Seth Rogen has won best actor in a TV musical/comedy for The Studio.

Good Hang with Amy Poehler won the first ever Golden Globe for best podcast.