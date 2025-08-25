Annual river football clash goes ahead despite waterlogged pitch

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Football matches are normally called off if the pitch is waterlogged – except in the Cotswolds.

Two teams braved chilly water to take part in the annual Football In The River match in Bourton-on-the-Water, Gloucestershire.

While much of the country has basked in successive heatwaves this summer and drought has been declared in many areas, there were no such concerns in the Cotswolds as the pitch was in tip-top wet condition.

The 50-minute game was played out between mixed teams of Bourton Rovers men’s teams and the club’s veterans and kicked off at 2pm.

Around 2,000 spectators lined the banks of the river to enjoy the annual five-a-side clash that takes place in the ankle-deep water of the Windrush.

It is not clear how the idea of playing a football match in a river first arose, but the tradition has reportedly been going strong for around 100 years.

The match regularly draws large crowds and fans are advised to wear waterproofs if they plan to stand close to the side of the “pitch”.

This year’s match ended 2-1 to the men’s team after the yellow shirts scored a late winner.

They had taken an early lead after winning a free kick on the edge of the penalty area and were 1-0 up when the veterans missed a penalty on the stroke of half-time.

The men’s team had a second goal disallowed for a foul early in the second half before the veterans, who were in blue, equalised from the penalty spot.

But the veterans were unlucky to be pipped at the end when men’s team sneaked a winning goal with minutes to go.

Mike Smith, who refereed the game dressed as a woman, said afterwards: “It was a good game. We tried to make it as entertaining as possible but also keep to the rules.

“The vets always want to beat the young lads.

“Some of the people were saying it is the biggest crowd they have seen for a while, probably around the 1,000 mark.

“The vets team included a couple of people who used to play rugby and it’s a real community team.

“Any money we have raised today goes straight back into the club.”