Armed police called after man enters hospital with crossbow

Armed police were called to a hospital on Friday morning after a man entered the building armed with a crossbow.

Police were alerted to the incident in the atrium of Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow at about 6.30am.

Specialist firearms officers were among those dispatched to the scene, but police confirmed the weapon had not been fired and there were no injuries.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested.

The atrium of the hospital was closed for a “short time” and traffic was temporarily diverted around the hospital, but a spokesperson for NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC) said there was no disruption to services.

The hospital is now open as normal.

Police said inquiries into the incident are ongoing.

Inspector Alyssa Fullelove-McCann said: “I’m aware this incident will be concerning but I’d like to provide reassurance that it is being treated as isolated and there is no ongoing risk to the public.

“Officers will remain in the area while inquiries are carried out and anyone with concerns or information can speak to them, or call 101.”

A spokesperson for NHSGGC said: “We can confirm we supported police with an incident in the atrium of the QEUH this morning.

“The atrium was closed for a short time while this was dealt with, and traffic around the hospital was temporarily diverted.

“There was no disruption to any of our services and the hospital is now open as normal.

“We would like to thank our security teams for their handling of this incident before officers arrived.”