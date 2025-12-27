Firefighters tackle building fire in centre of Glasgow

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hotel guests and a soup kitchen have been evacuated as firefighters tackled a blaze in the centre of Glasgow.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) sent seven fire engines and two high-reach appliances to Virginia Street when the alarm was raised at 6.20pm on Saturday.

Fire crews were met with a “well developed” blaze on the fourth floor of a four-storey building housing the Revolver hotel.

A spokesman for the House of Gods hotel, which is in an adjoining building, said it has been evacuated while emergency services deal with the incident.

There are no reports of any casualties.

Glassford Street has been closed to all traffic between Ingram Street and Trongate and motorists have been advised to avoid the area.

Glasgow Labour MP Paul Sweeney posted about the fire on X, saying: “Awful to see a fire break out in the roof of the Revolver Hotel and Polo Lounge.

“I hope no-one is hurt and the fire can be contained.

“The old Scottish Legal Life Building by Alexander Skirving dates from 1889 and is one of Glasgow’s earliest red sandstone commercial buildings.”

Homeless Project Scotland said its soup kitchen, which is in the area, was evacuated as a precaution.

In a post on social media, it said: “Everyone is safe. Emergency services attended.

“For safety reasons, the soup kitchen is now closed until further notice while the situation is assessed.”

Revolver Hotel has been contacted for comment.