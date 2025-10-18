Tory MP George Freeman reports deepfake Reform defection video to police

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Conservative former minister has reported a deepfake video of him announcing he had joined Reform UK to the police, according to reports.

George Freeman, the Tory MP for Mid Norfolk, said he had “no intention of joining Reform or any other party”, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).

A deepfake video of the politician, which was widely circulated on social media, appeared to show Mr Freeman announcing he had joined Nigel Farage’s Reform UK.

In the video, Mr Freeman appeared to say “the time for half measures is over” and that the “Conservative party had lost its way”, as he announced he was defecting.

But the video was a fake, and Mr Freeman has reported it to the police, the LDRS said.

Responding to the fake clip, Mr Freeman said: “The video is a fabrication, created without my knowledge or consent, and uses my image and voice without permission.”

“Regardless of my position as an MP, that should be an offence.”

He added: “This sort of political disinformation has the potential to seriously distort, disrupt and corrupt our democracy.”

Mr Freeman said he did not know whether the incident was a “politically motivated attack” or a “dangerous prank”.

But the former science minister said it was clear there had been a “huge increase in political disinformation, disruption and extremism” in recent months.

“I have reported this matter to the relevant authorities, and I urge anyone who sees the video to report it immediately rather than share it further,” he added.

Norfolk Police was contacted for comment.