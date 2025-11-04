What are ‘office frogs’? Here’s how businesses can tackle this Gen Z trend

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new buzzword is hopping through HR and corporate circles: the ‘office frog’.

The term has been coined to describe younger employees – particularly those of Gen Z – who move frequently from one job to another, leaping from role to role as a frog might from lily pad to lily pad.

For employers already grappling with skills shortages, retention pressures and rising expectations on environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance, this trend is more than a curiosity.

It raises questions about how companies can build loyalty, invest in people and maintain institutional knowledge, while also meeting the demands of a new generation of workers.

Peter Duris, chief executive and co-founder of AI-based career app Kickresume, says the behaviour is not necessarily a sign of flightiness. “Office frogs refer to employees who don’t stay in the same job for too long,” he explains.

“These ‘office frogs’ are usually Gen Z, and aren’t afraid of taking a leap – or hop I should say – of faith. Changing jobs often shouldn’t always be frowned upon, as it may be the best course of action for some people”.

According to Duris, many younger workers jump because they are no longer learning or feel bored with their current roles. “Sometimes workers may need a chance to learn new skills and boost their salary – something that may only be possible with a new opportunity,” he says.

“Rather than staying with one company, job hoppers may find that moving between multiple jobs is the best and easiest way to improve their skills and their salary.”

However, there are, of course, benefits of sticking with one employer.

“It shows dedication and commitment on your CV when finding future roles,” says Duris. “It’s worth taking the time to weigh up the pros and cons of moving to another job before taking the leap.”

Be strategic, not impulsive

From an individual perspective, the decision to “hop” should be strategic rather than impulsive. Job-changers should be “mindful of how job-hopping might look” Duris says, and be prepared to explain to future employers why they left previous posts.

Framing moves as deliberate choices to develop skills or achieve specific outcomes can help turn a potential red flag into a positive narrative.

He also warns against jumping for its own sake. “Jumping from job to job may not pay off if you don’t move for the right reasons,” he says. If a current position still offers learning opportunities, or a prospective new one does not provide many new skills, staying may be the wiser course.

“Never speak badly about any part of your old job” in interviews, he notes, as negativity about previous employers can deter potential recruiters.

What employers can do

For companies, the “office frog” phenomenon is not simply about salaries but about the social and governance aspects of their employment proposition.

Pay remains a powerful motivator – “one of the main motivators for office frogs is the pay increase that often happens when accepting a new role,” says Duris – but a comprehensive retention strategy goes further.

He suggests that organisations “offer salaries that are competitive to what’s out there” and reassess their benefits packages, which “are typically one of the main reasons employees choose to stay”.

Expanding perks and benefits, from health coverage to flexible working, can improve job satisfaction and reduce churn.

Culture also matters. “Beyond better pay and benefits, working to improve your company’s culture can also be beneficial,” says Duris.

Encouraging a healthy work–life balance, creating social events and fostering supportive teams can help to boost morale and encourage employees to stay.

ESG and workforce stability

Today workforce practices are increasingly under closer scrutiny from investors, regulators and customers.

High turnover can undermine diversity goals, increase recruitment-related carbon footprints and erode the “S” – the social – of ESG.Conversely, transparent efforts to invest in people, nurture skills and build an inclusive culture can strengthen a company’s reputation and make it more attractive to both employees and stakeholders.

The “office frog” label may sound playful, but it encapsulates a serious set of challenges for employers. Understanding why younger workers jump, and adapting practices accordingly, is not only a matter of HR efficiency but also of long-term sustainability and governance.

As Duris puts it, “It’s worth taking the time to weigh up the pros and cons” – advice that applies as much to organisations as it does to their youngest employees.