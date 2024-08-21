GCSE results day: Grade equivalents and boundaries explained for 2024

Support truly

GCSE results day will soon be here, as pupils across the UK will find out what grades they have achieved in their recent exams.

For many, it’s an emotional time as they secure the grades they have worked hard for, or are disappointed to have just missed out.

Since 2017, the way GCSEs are graded has been different. Whereas before they were given letter grades the same as A-Levels, ranging from A* to G, they are now given a number ranging from 9 to 1.

The Conservative government at the time said the change was made to reflect reforms that had been made to GCSEs, giving them new and ‘more demanding’ subject content. They write that the new grades also signal to employers that pupils have taken the new version of the qualifications.

Pupils find out their GCSE results on August 22 (PA) ( PA Archive )

The numbered grades were rolled out from 2017, with all subjects being brought under the new system by 2020. The changes have meant there are more top grades, with a 9 being equivalent to higher than an A*, which was previously the top possible grade.

Although the change was finalised around four years ago now, many employers who were used to the previous grading system will still ask applicants what the letter grade equivalent to their grade is. Many students will also just be curious about what their grades would be under the previous system

Here are the GCSE equivalent grades between A* to G and 9 to 1:

Grade 9 = above an A*

Grade 8 = between grades A* and A

Grade 7 = grade A

Grade 6 = just above a grade B

Grade 5 = between grades B and C

Grade 4 = grade C

Grade 3 = between grades D and E

Grade 2 = between grades E and F

Grade 1 = between grades F and G

Grade boundaries, which detail how many marks are required to achieve a certain grade, are released by all the awarding bodies on results day.