What is Gatwick’s expansion plan and who will pay for it?

Gatwick airport’s expansion plan involves bring its emergency runway into routine use.

Here the PA news agency answers 14 key questions about the project.

– How many runways does Gatwick have?

It has one conventional runway, and one standby runway.

– What is the standby runway used for?

It is mostly used for aircraft to taxi to and from terminals, but is also used when the main runway is closed for emergencies or maintenance.

– Why does Gatwick want to expand?

It is the UK’s second busiest airport and one of the busiest single-runway airports in the world.

Spare slots at peak periods are scare and the runway is heavily utilised, meaning disruption can have a severe knock-on effect.

– What must happen to the standby runway for it to be brought into routine use?

It must be moved 12 metres to the north – away from the main runway – to meet strict aviation safety rules.

– What else does the plan involve?

Remodelling and replacing existing taxiways, which connect runways to terminals, hangars and other facilities, extending both terminals, and installing new aircraft gates.

– How about transport?

Gatwick says it would pay for road connections to both terminals to be enhanced, creating fly-overs which separate local traffic from vehicles travelling to or from the airport.

A £250 million upgrade of the airport’s railway station was completed in November 2023.

– What would the standby runway be used for?

Departures of narrow-bodied planes such as Airbus A320s and Boeing 737s.

– What impact would that have on Gatwick’s capacity for flights?

It would enable the airport to be used for about 386,000 flights per year, about 100,000 more than current levels.

– How about annual passenger numbers?

They could rise from about 45 million to 75 million by the late 2030s.

– How much will the project cost?

Gatwick says the plan will cost £2.2 billion.

– Who will pay for it?

The airport says the project will be privately-financed. It has pledged to meet the cost without hiking charges to airlines.

– When could the new runway open?

Gatwick describes the scheme as “shovel ready” and says construction could start this year.

It hopes the new runway will be operational by the end of the decade.

– Who owns Gatwick airport?

French company Vinci and investment fund Global Infrastructure Partners.

– Does Heathrow’s third runway proposal affect Gatwick?

The Government has indicated its support for Heathrow’s expansion plan.

But it is likely to be many years before construction on a third runway at the west London airport begins, and Gatwick is determined to boost its own capacity.