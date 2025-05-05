Boy, 14, who died after industrial estate fire ‘was loved by all’, family says
A total of 16 children were arrested after the blaze and later bailed.
A 14-year-old boy who died after a fire at an industrial estate “was loved by all who met him”, his family has said.
Layton Carr was found inside a building at Fairfield industrial park in Gateshead on Friday evening and died at the scene.
Eleven boys and three girls aged between 11 and 14 were arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and released on bail over the weekend.
On Monday police said two more boys, both aged 12, had been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and have also been bailed pending further inquiries.
In a statement released through Northumbria Police, Layton’s family said: “Layton was such a kind, caring and loving boy.
“From the minute he was born it was obvious the character he would turn out to be.
“Layton was your typical 14-year-old lad, a cheeky, happy lad. Despite his cheeky side Layton had an absolute heart of gold and would do anything for anyone.
“He was loved by all that met him, and it showed.”