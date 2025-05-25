Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Human remains confirmed as those of missing Co Kerry farmer Michael Gaine

The 56-year-old sheep farmer with land near Kenmare in Co Kerry was reported missing more than two months ago.

David Young
Sunday 25 May 2025 16:10 EDT
The 56-year-old sheep farmer with land near Kenmare in Co Kerry was reported missing more than two months ago (Garda/PA)

Human remains found in the search for missing Co Kerry farmer Michael Gaine have been confirmed as his.

Partial remains were found last Friday at farmland owned by Mr Gaine.

The 56-year-old sheep farmer with land near Kenmare in Co Kerry was reported missing more than two months ago.

A crime scene was declared at Mr Gaine’s farm in Carrig East after the remains were discovered.

A major search operation on the land was instigated.

On Sunday evening, the Garda confirmed that the remains were those of the farmer.

“Human remains found at farmland at Carrig East, Kenmare have been identified as being the remains of Michael Gaine,” said a Garda spokesperson.

“Gardai continue to appeal to the public for assistance in this investigation.”

On Sunday last week, a man aged in his 50s was arrested on suspicion of Mr Gaine’s murder.

He was held for questioning for one day before being released without charge from Killarney Garda Station.

