Restoration of power after Storm Amy could take until early next week

Tens of thousands of properties were still without power as a clean-up got under way across the island of Ireland on Saturday after Storm Amy struck.

Irish police reported that a man died during the storm which also brought localised flooding, fallen trees, transport disruption and school closures.

Republic of Ireland forecasting agency Met Eireann put its highest-level warning in place for Donegal between 4pm and 6pm on Friday.

An Garda Siochana said they were treating an incident where a man was seriously injured in the Letterkenny area of the county, shortly after 4.15pm, as weather-related.

Gardai later said he had died and his body was removed to the mortuary at Letterkenny University Hospital, where a post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course.

He was named locally as Tommy Connors.

The Electricity Supply Board (ESB) and NIE Networks said that there were hundreds of thousands without power across the island at the height of the storm’s impact.

That number had fallen significantly by midday on Saturday, with 49,000 without power in the Republic of Ireland and 18,000 in Northern Ireland.

An ESB spokesman said it could be the “early part of next week” before all customers have their power restored, while NIE Networks also said it could be Monday evening “at the latest”.

The ESB said the worst affected areas were in counties Donegal, Leitrim, Roscommon, Galway and Mayo.

While the west and north-west bore the brunt of the storm, crews were responding to incidents across the island which posed different challenges.

In one callout, ESB crews were sent to Balbriggan in Co Dublin where a line had been taken down by a fallen ash tree.

Speaking to the PA news agency during the clean-up operation there, network technician Mark Lennon said: “It hasn’t been so bad. Weather-wise it has been a bit rough and the winds are still picking up a bit – but we’re getting there.”

He added: “Everyone should be back on by tomorrow.”

Asked for his advice to those affected by the storm, Mr Lennon said: “Everyone we have been dealing with so far has been very patient – they understand it’s been challenging.

“If you see lines down, completely stay clear and ring our emergency number 1800 372 999, and we’ll respond 24/7.”

Storm Amy brought gusts of up to 148kmh (91mph) and sustained winds of 94kmh (59mph) in the most exposed coastal areas.

On Saturday, a status orange wind warning was put in place for Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo between 4am and 8am.

A yellow-level warning for wind and rain in those counties expired at midday.

Also expired at midday were separate yellow-level wind warnings for Dublin, Louth and Wicklow as well as Clare, Kerry, Galway and Mayo.

In Northern Ireland, a yellow-level rain warning for the entire region which came into effect on Friday lapsed at noon.

This is followed by the expiration of a yellow wind warning for all Northern Ireland counties at midnight.

The PSNI continued to urge caution as the storm recovery phase got under way.

A spokesperson said: “Storm Amy clean-up operations will be intensifying this morning as multiple agencies work to restore the power, water and transport networks for all users across Northern Ireland.”

The PSNI said ongoing warnings may lead to further disruption and complicate restoration efforts.

“We are particularly urging road users to exercise extra care and attention when driving.

“Surface water, flooding, fallen debris or temporary restrictions are all a strong possibility.”