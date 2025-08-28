Full list of childhood vaccination uptake for local areas in England

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Here is a full list of the uptake of the main childhood vaccines in local authority areas in England in 2024/25.

The data has been published by the UK Health Security Agency.

Three sets of figures are included below: uptake for both doses at age five of the MMR vaccine (measles, mumps & rubella); uptake at age five of the four-in-one booster (polio, whooping cough, tetanus & diphtheria); and uptake at age five of the six-in-one vaccine (diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, polio, disease caused by Haemophilus influenzae type B, and hepatitis B).

The figures for Hackney include the City of London, Rutland is included in Leicestershire, the Isles of Scilly are included in Cornwall, and Cumbria is reported as a single local authority area.

There are 14 local authorities in London that are likely to have underestimated vaccination take-up in 2024/25: Bexley, Brent, Bromley, Ealing, Greenwich, Hammersmith & Fulham, Harrow, Hillingdon, Hounslow, Kensington & Chelsea, Lambeth, Lewisham, Southwark and Westminster.

This is because these authorities were unable to include data for children not registered with a GP, meaning their figures do not reflect the full population in each area.

As such, year on year comparisons for these local authorities should be interpreted with caution.

The 14 authorities affected by this issue are marked on the lists with an asterisk.

Each list is ordered by the percentage of five-year-olds who received the vaccine, starting with the highest, and reads from left to right: name of local authority; proportion of children vaccinated in 2024/25; proportion of children vaccinated (in brackets) in 2023/24.

1. MMR vaccine (measles, mumps & rubella), both doses at age five:

Cumbria 94.3% (94.8%)County Durham 94.2% (94.2%)South Tyneside 94.2% (93.7%)East Riding of Yorkshire 93.7% (94.5%)Northumberland 93.5% (92.5%)Barnsley 93.4% (91.7%)West Berkshire 93.2% (91.9%)Sunderland 92.7% (90.9%)North Tyneside 92.6% (91.7%)Dorset 92.5% (92.1%)Derbyshire 92.0% (92.2%)Hampshire 91.8% (91.1%)North Somerset 91.8% (88.7%)Wiltshire 91.8% (92.0%)Stockport 91.5% (90.4%)Suffolk 91.4% (90.2%)Plymouth 91.3% (90.7%)Devon 91.2% (90.5%)Windsor & Maidenhead 91.2% (89.0%)Wokingham 91.2% (91.1%)Bath & North East Somerset 91.1% (92.3%)Cheshire East 91.1% (90.6%)Leicestershire 91.0% (91.7%)Oxfordshire 91.0% (90.8%)Warrington 91.0% (90.4%)Cambridgeshire 90.9% (89.2%)Gloucestershire 90.8% (90.3%)Herefordshire 90.7% (89.6%)South Gloucestershire 90.7% (90.0%)Bracknell Forest 90.6% (91.5%)Cheshire West & Chester 90.5% (89.9%)Norfolk 90.4% (90.3%)Trafford 90.4% (89.8%)Worcestershire 90.4% (90.6%)North East Lincolnshire 90.3% (91.6%)Shropshire 90.3% (89.3%)Rotherham 90.2% (88.5%)Wigan 89.9% (88.2%)Buckinghamshire 89.7% (89.3%)Somerset 89.6% (88.0%)Torbay 89.5% (89.2%)Redcar & Cleveland 89.2% (89.1%)Stockton-on-Tees 89.2% (89.7%)Wirral 89.0% (88.6%)Darlington 88.9% (87.9%)Wakefield 88.7% (88.9%)Dudley 88.5% (87.9%)Gateshead 88.4% (86.8%)Kirklees 88.4% (89.3%)Milton Keynes 88.3% (87.3%)Halton 88.2% (86.7%)Staffordshire 88.2% (87.9%)Essex 88.1% (88.4%)Bournemouth, Christchurch & Poole 88.0% (86.7%)North Yorkshire 88.0% (88.7%)Warwickshire 88.0% (88.2%)Central Bedfordshire 87.9% (89.9%)Telford & Wrekin 87.9% (85.5%)Bolton 87.8% (85.6%)West Sussex 87.8% (87.5%)Hertfordshire 87.7% (88.4%)York 87.7% (86.5%)Bedford 87.4% (87.5%)Blackpool 87.4% (86.2%)St Helens 87.4% (86.8%)Swindon 87.1% (87.4%)Surrey 87.0% (83.7%)Portsmouth 86.9% (86.1%)Southampton 86.7% (85.4%)Bury 86.6% (81.5%)Lancashire 86.6% (87.1%)Rochdale 86.4% (80.2%)Cornwall 86.3% (87.9%)Calderdale 86.1% (86.4%)Nottinghamshire 86.1% (85.6%)Sheffield 86.1% (86.2%)East Sussex 85.9% (86.6%)Reading 85.9% (85.3%)Isle of Wight 85.8% (85.5%)North Northamptonshire 85.8% (86.7%)Solihull 85.6% (86.0%)Southend-on-Sea 85.6% (84.8%)Bristol 85.3% (83.0%)Stoke-on-Trent 85.1% (84.3%)Sefton 84.8% (83.2%)Slough 84.7% (83.9%)Brighton & Hove 84.3% (83.0%)Hartlepool 84.3% (89.2%)Kent 84.3% (84.0%)Newcastle upon Tyne 84.3% (85.2%)Oldham 84.3% (79.8%)Tameside 84.1% (83.6%)Lincolnshire 84.0% (83.8%)Kingston upon Hull 83.8% (83.4%)Blackburn with Darwen 83.7% (85.7%)Walsall 83.7% (83.2%)North Lincolnshire 83.6% (83.4%)Thurrock 82.9% (82.5%)Doncaster 82.7% (82.1%)Middlesbrough 82.5% (77.9%)West Northamptonshire 82.5% (82.1%)Salford 81.6% (81.0%)Bradford 81.5% (80.5%)Medway 81.5% (80.5%)Leicester 81.2% (79.4%)Derby 80.2% (81.9%)Wolverhampton 80.1% (77.6%)Peterborough 79.8% (76.6%)Sutton 79.8% (80.7%)Leeds 79.5% (81.3%)Sandwell 79.2% (79.4%)Kingston upon Thames 79.0% (77.1%)Coventry 78.9% (79.8%)*Bromley 77.7% (86.1%)Havering 77.4% (79.3%)Luton 77.2% (79.6%)Knowsley 76.9% (76.7%)Birmingham 75.5% (74.8%)Liverpool 75.5% (73.4%)Manchester 74.5% (74.6%)*Hillingdon 74.3% (81.0%)Wandsworth 73.8% (74.6%)Tower Hamlets 73.6% (73.9%)*Bexley 73.5% (82.9%)Waltham Forest 72.3% (72.0%)*Southwark 72.1% (79.7%)*Lambeth 72.0% (77.9%)*Ealing 71.9% (79.4%)Merton 71.8% (72.2%)Nottingham 71.7% (74.0%)Barnet 71.5% (72.9%)*Hounslow 70.8% (75.9%)*Lewisham 70.8% (79.6%)Croydon 70.3% (68.1%)Redbridge 69.2% (69.8%)Barking & Dagenham 69.1% (68.5%)Richmond upon Thames 68.8% (72.3%)Newham 67.2% (67.7%)*Harrow 67.1% (77.8%)*Greenwich 66.2% (79.2%)Haringey 65.0% (64.5%)*Brent 64.6% (75.0%)Camden 64.6% (65.7%)Enfield 64.3% (65.8%)Islington 64.3% (63.8%)*Westminster 59.9% (64.3%)*Hammersmith & Fulham 59.2% (67.6%)Hackney 58.3% (60.8%)*Kensington & Chelsea 56.3% (64.5%)

2. Four-in-one booster (polio, whooping cough, tetanus & diphtheria) at age five:

Cumbria 94.3% (94.4%)County Durham 93.7% (93.7%)East Riding of Yorkshire 93.7% (94.6%)South Tyneside 93.1% (93.7%)Barnsley 92.8% (90.9%)Northumberland 92.3% (91.7%)West Berkshire 92.0% (90.8%)Sunderland 91.8% (91.2%)Hampshire 91.6% (91.1%)Dorset 91.5% (91.6%)Derbyshire 91.3% (91.3%)North Tyneside 90.8% (90.1%)Wiltshire 90.7% (91.3%)Suffolk 90.4% (89.6%)North Somerset 90.3% (87.3%)Bath & North East Somerset 89.8% (91.5%)Cheshire East 89.8% (89.5%)Devon 89.5% (88.9%)Gloucestershire 89.5% (89.5%)Cheshire West & Chester 89.4% (89.4%)Windsor & Maidenhead 89.4% (88.4%)Oxfordshire 89.3% (89.2%)Shropshire 89.3% (88.7%)South Gloucestershire 89.3% (89.0%)Herefordshire 89.2% (88.5%)Warrington 89.2% (89.5%)Worcestershire 89.2% (89.5%)Gateshead 89.1% (88.1%)Plymouth 89.1% (89.4%)Wokingham 89.1% (89.6%)Bracknell Forest 88.9% (90.1%)Cambridgeshire 88.9% (88.3%)Leicestershire 88.8% (90.0%)Norfolk 88.8% (89.0%)Rotherham 88.8% (87.3%)Buckinghamshire 88.5% (88.0%)North East Lincolnshire 88.5% (90.5%)Somerset 88.2% (86.0%)Torbay 88.1% (87.9%)Stockport 87.9% (86.2%)Wigan 87.9% (87.2%)Wirral 87.9% (87.6%)Trafford 87.7% (87.7%)Wakefield 87.7% (87.3%)Halton 87.5% (86.2%)Darlington 87.4% (87.6%)Staffordshire 87.4% (87.4%)Dudley 87.2% (87.2%)Kirklees 87.2% (88.6%)Essex 87.0% (87.9%)North Yorkshire 86.8% (87.9%)Portsmouth 86.6% (85.2%)Stockton-on-Tees 86.6% (87.8%)Warwickshire 86.6% (87.4%)Redcar & Cleveland 86.4% (86.3%)Telford & Wrekin 86.4% (84.8%)Southampton 86.2% (85.2%)St Helens 86.2% (85.0%)Central Bedfordshire 86.1% (88.4%)West Sussex 86.0% (85.9%)Milton Keynes 85.9% (85.2%)Bournemouth, Christchurch & Poole 85.7% (85.4%)Cornwall 85.7% (86.3%)York 85.7% (85.3%)Blackpool 85.6% (84.3%)Bedford 85.5% (86.7%)Swindon 85.4% (86.4%)Hertfordshire 85.3% (85.9%)Isle of Wight 85.3% (86.1%)Bolton 84.9% (83.9%)East Sussex 84.8% (85.8%)Surrey 84.8% (81.0%)Calderdale 84.7% (84.5%)Lancashire 84.5% (85.2%)Nottinghamshire 84.3% (83.7%)North Northamptonshire 84.1% (85.7%)Rochdale 84.1% (76.9%)Slough 84.1% (83.7%)Solihull 84.1% (84.7%)Southend-on-Sea 84.0% (83.9%)Sefton 83.8% (82.1%)Bristol 83.6% (81.5%)Reading 83.6% (83.7%)Sheffield 83.6% (83.7%)Kingston upon Hull 83.5% (83.5%)Stoke-on-Trent 83.5% (83.2%)Kent 82.9% (82.9%)North Lincolnshire 82.7% (82.7%)Lincolnshire 82.4% (82.8%)Newcastle upon Tyne 82.3% (83.3%)Hartlepool 82.2% (87.2%)Bury 82.1% (78.3%)Walsall 81.8% (82.1%)Tameside 81.7% (81.1%)Thurrock 81.6% (82.9%)Brighton & Hove 81.3% (81.1%)Doncaster 81.3% (81.0%)Oldham 81.2% (77.2%)West Northamptonshire 81.2% (80.9%)Blackburn with Darwen 80.7% (82.2%)Middlesbrough 80.4% (76.2%)Bradford 80.3% (79.9%)Medway 79.9% (79.8%)Wolverhampton 78.8% (76.3%)Peterborough 78.5% (75.8%)Leeds 78.0% (80.1%)Salford 78.0% (77.2%)Derby 77.9% (80.7%)Leicester 77.8% (75.9%)Coventry 76.9% (77.6%)Sandwell 76.9% (77.7%)Knowsley 75.6% (76.1%)Luton 74.5% (77.2%)Sutton 74.3% (80.0%)Havering 73.8% (78.6%)Liverpool 73.7% (72.1%)Birmingham 73.5% (73.9%)*Bromley 73.1% (83.6%)Kingston upon Thames 72.0% (76.4%)Tower Hamlets 71.4% (74.3%)Manchester 70.2% (70.8%)Redbridge 69.6% (70.6%)*Bexley 69.4% (83.2%)Waltham Forest 68.4% (71.4%)Nottingham 68.2% (72.0%)*Lewisham 67.4% (76.8%)*Greenwich 67.2% (77.9%)*Hillingdon 67.0% (82.0%)*Lambeth 66.5% (75.9%)Merton 66.3% (70.5%)Newham 65.7% (68.9%)Croydon 65.4% (68.5%)Barking & Dagenham 65.1% (69.4%)Wandsworth 64.4% (69.3%)Barnet 63.8% (71.4%)Richmond upon Thames 62.7% (71.6%)Islington 61.0% (62.9%)*Southwark 61.0% (76.2%)Haringey 60.4% (63.9%)*Harrow 59.8% (77.9%)*Ealing 58.9% (80.6%)*Hounslow 58.8% (77.4%)*Brent 57.8% (75.4%)Enfield 57.8% (65.9%)Camden 57.7% (63.8%)Hackney 52.7% (60.0%)*Hammersmith & Fulham 48.6% (69.2%)*Westminster 44.6% (65.5%)*Kensington & Chelsea 44.0% (64.3%)

3. Six-in-one vaccine (diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, polio, disease caused by Haemophilus influenzae type B, and hepatitis B) at age five:

East Riding of Yorkshire 97.6% (97.8%)South Tyneside 97.6% (96.5%)County Durham 97.5% (97.4%)West Berkshire 97.4% (96.7%)Barnsley 97.3% (96.7%)Bracknell Forest 97.2% (95.9%)Derbyshire 97.2% (95.8%)Hampshire 97.0% (96.4%)Leicestershire 97.0% (96.6%)Dorset 96.9% (96.3%)Windsor & Maidenhead 96.7% (96.2%)North Somerset 96.6% (94.8%)Bath & North East Somerset 96.4% (96.4%)Devon 96.4% (95.5%)Plymouth 96.4% (96.8%)Shropshire 96.4% (95.5%)Wiltshire 96.4% (96.7%)North East Lincolnshire 96.3% (96.3%)Northumberland 96.3% (96.0%)Suffolk 96.3% (95.2%)South Gloucestershire 96.2% (95.6%)Staffordshire 96.2% (95.6%)Cheshire West & Chester 96.1% (95.8%)Oxfordshire 96.1% (96.0%)Wirral 96.1% (95.9%)Gateshead 96.0% (94.8%)Buckinghamshire 95.9% (95.7%)Cheshire East 95.9% (95.6%)Gloucestershire 95.9% (95.3%)Norfolk 95.9% (96.0%)Torbay 95.9% (95.0%)Wokingham 95.9% (94.9%)North Tyneside 95.8% (95.2%)Somerset 95.8% (95.0%)St Helens 95.8% (95.1%)Stockport 95.8% (95.8%)Worcestershire 95.8% (96.5%)Sefton 95.7% (93.8%)Cumbria 95.6% (95.3%)Sunderland 95.6% (95.1%)Cambridgeshire 95.5% (95.4%)Telford & Wrekin 95.4% (95.1%)Halton 95.3% (95.0%)Herefordshire 95.2% (95.6%)Trafford 95.2% (95.2%)Essex 95.0% (95.6%)North Yorkshire 95.0% (95.8%)Warwickshire 95.0% (95.3%)Cornwall 94.9% (95.5%)Portsmouth 94.9% (94.8%)Rotherham 94.9% (94.1%)Isle of Wight 94.8% (94.6%)Nottinghamshire 94.8% (92.7%)Blackpool 94.7% (93.9%)Surrey 94.7% (92.1%)Dudley 94.6% (94.8%)Warrington 94.6% (93.9%)Wigan 94.6% (94.0%)Redcar & Cleveland 94.5% (95.3%)Sheffield 94.5% (94.8%)Reading 94.4% (94.4%)Solihull 94.4% (95.6%)Swindon 94.4% (94.5%)Darlington 94.3% (94.2%)Wakefield 94.3% (95.0%)Kirklees 94.2% (95.3%)Stoke-on-Trent 94.2% (93.4%)Bolton 94.1% (94.5%)Lancashire 94.1% (94.5%)Leicester 94.1% (92.0%)Southampton 94.1% (93.7%)West Sussex 94.1% (94.9%)Oldham 94.0% (93.5%)Thurrock 94.0% (94.0%)York 94.0% (94.8%)Bristol 93.9% (92.5%)Tameside 93.9% (95.2%)Bournemouth, Christchurch & Poole 93.8% (93.8%)Slough 93.8% (94.1%)Stockton-on-Tees 93.8% (94.9%)North Northamptonshire 93.7% (92.7%)Bury 93.6% (92.9%)Kent 93.5% (93.1%)Calderdale 93.4% (93.5%)Central Bedfordshire 93.4% (94.3%)Doncaster 93.4% (93.3%)Rochdale 93.4% (93.0%)Lincolnshire 93.2% (91.4%)Hartlepool 93.1% (95.2%)Southend-on-Sea 93.1% (93.2%)Blackburn with Darwen 92.9% (93.3%)Hertfordshire 92.9% (92.8%)Walsall 92.9% (93.1%)Bradford 92.8% (93.1%)Bedford 92.5% (92.9%)East Sussex 92.5% (93.2%)West Northamptonshire 92.3% (91.0%)Milton Keynes 92.2% (90.6%)Derby 92.0% (91.0%)Knowsley 92.0% (92.4%)Kingston upon Hull 91.8% (90.7%)*Bromley 91.6% (91.9%)Sutton 91.6% (92.8%)Brighton & Hove 91.5% (91.0%)Wolverhampton 91.5% (90.2%)Sandwell 91.4% (91.4%)Medway 91.3% (90.9%)*Bexley 91.2% (90.3%)Newcastle upon Tyne 91.2% (91.2%)Havering 91.0% (91.6%)Leeds 91.0% (92.1%)Salford 91.0% (91.0%)Coventry 90.8% (91.1%)Middlesbrough 90.6% (88.5%)Richmond upon Thames 90.3% (89.8%)North Lincolnshire 90.2% (90.9%)Kingston upon Thames 89.4% (89.2%)*Hillingdon 89.2% (87.7%)Tower Hamlets 89.2% (89.7%)*Hounslow 88.9% (85.8%)Peterborough 88.8% (88.6%)*Lewisham 88.7% (88.5%)Liverpool 88.7% (89.1%)Birmingham 88.5% (89.0%)*Greenwich 88.5% (88.5%)Waltham Forest 88.0% (87.2%)Wandsworth 88.0% (88.0%)Barnet 87.5% (87.8%)Islington 87.5% (87.8%)*Lambeth 87.5% (87.9%)Merton 87.5% (88.2%)Manchester 87.1% (88.4%)Nottingham 86.8% (86.6%)*Southwark 86.8% (88.5%)*Ealing 86.6% (88.1%)Luton 86.6% (87.1%)Redbridge 86.0% (86.5%)Barking & Dagenham 85.5% (85.6%)Croydon 85.5% (84.4%)*Harrow 84.3% (86.2%)Newham 84.3% (85.0%)Camden 84.2% (85.5%)*Brent 83.8% (83.8%)Enfield 83.6% (84.0%)Haringey 82.9% (83.5%)*Kensington & Chelsea 82.0% (83.3%)*Westminster 81.1% (82.2%)*Hammersmith & Fulham 80.8% (85.2%)Hackney 74.4% (78.8%)