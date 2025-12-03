King and Queen greet German president at start of historic state visit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The King, the Queen and the Prince and Princess of Wales have given a warm welcome to the President of Germany at the start of his historic state visit.

Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Budenbender were met by the King and Queen in the chilly open air, outside Windsor and Eton Riverside train station, with the famous castle as the backdrop.

Charles opened his arms wide as Mr Steinmeier approached and loudly told the King: “It’s so wonderful, your majesty, to see you again” before giving a hearty chuckle as he placed his hand on top of the King’s as they shook hands.

In the bright, cold December sunshine, the royal party and their guests took part in a colourful carriage ride through the streets of the Berkshire town, led by a Sovereign’s Escort from the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment.

Charles is hosting Mr Steinmeier on the first state visit to the UK by a German leader in 27 years.

Kate was wearing a blue coat by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, with a matching hat, her hair down and straight, and earrings which belonged to William’s late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, and a Prince of Wales Feathers brooch.

She smiled and did a double curtsey, one for the King and then, in case Camilla had not seen her, another for the Queen.

The King opted for a classic dark overcoat and the Queen was dressed in a sapphire blue silk dress, with a sapphire blue cashmere top stitch coat by Anna Valentine and a matching feathered hat by Philip Treacy.

Camilla, wearing black boots and gloves, was also wearing a sapphire and diamond brooch which once belonged to Queen Victoria – who was married to the German-born Prince Albert

The prince and princess earlier performed their customary duty of meeting the couple at Heathrow Airport, and escorting them by car to a dais on their eight-mile journey to Datchet Road in Windsor’s town centre.

A 41-gun royal salute was fired from the East Lawn within Windsor Home Park, timed with military precision to coincide with the King and Camilla greeting their guests at midday, before they introduced them to local dignitaries and joined them for the playing of the German national anthem.

The King and the president travelled in the enclosed Irish State Coach, which sheltered them from the elements, compared with the open-top carriage used for French President Emmanuel Macron in the summer, on their way through the town to the castle for the full-scale ceremonial welcome in the quadrangle.

Camilla and Ms Budenbender followed in the Australian State Coach, with William and Kate in the Scottish State Coach with German state secretary Dorte Dinger, and MEP for Germany David McAllister, who is vice president of the European People’s Party.

The streets were guarded by ceremonial troops from the Royal Navy, the Royal Marines, the British Army, and the Royal Air Force, and lined with German and Union flags.

More than 850 Tri-Service personnel and 150 horses are supporting the ceremonial aspects of the state visit over three days.

The cavalrymen accompanying the procession wore plumed helmets as they rode immaculately groomed Irish chargers.

Those from the Blues and Royals wore blue cloaks and red plumed silver “Albert pattern” helmets, which were designed by Prince Albert.

A celebratory oversized Royal Standard flag was flying from the top of the castle’s Round Tower.

Mr Steinmeier and Ms Budenbender will be treated to a lavish state banquet in St George’s Hall this evening, which has been decorated for Christmas with a six-metre Christmas tree, grown in Windsor Great Park and featuring 3,000 sparkling lights.

State visits, which capitalise on the soft power of the royal family to strengthen diplomatic ties overseas, have moved from Buckingham Palace to Windsor for the next few years while reservicing work continues at the London royal residence

When the carriage procession made its way to Windsor Castle it swept through the George IV gate – at one end of the famous Long Walk – into the quadrangle.

Waiting in the centre of the grass-covered square were two lines of a guard of honour formed by the Grenadier Guards, one of the oldest regiments in the British Army.

The regiment fought alongside Field Marshal Gebhard Leberecht von Blucher and his German – then Prussian – forces at the Battle of Waterloo in 1815 against Napoleon and the Grenadiers still wear the bearskin caps they took from the French as battle honours.

Behind them was a military band who played first the German national anthem followed by the British as the carriages approached the royal dais.

In fluent German, the captain of the guard of honour, Major Ben Tracey, invited the president to cast his eye over the troops saying: “Your excellency, the guard of honour of the Grenadier Guards is present and ready for your inspection.”

Charles followed tradition and walked a few steps behind his guest escorted by Major Tracey and Mr Steinmeier walked past the ranks of guards who are fighting soldiers when not performing ceremonial duties.

Watching from the dais were Camilla, William and Kate and when the two heads of state returned after the inspection the royal party left for a private lunch.