Canadian-American architect Frank Gehry dies aged 96

Canadian-American architect Frank Gehry has died aged 96.

Gehry died on Friday morning in Santa Monica, according to his chief of staff Meaghan Lloyd.

The award-winning architect was known for his imaginative designs which included the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao, the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles and Berlin’s DZ Bank Building.

Born on February 28 1929 in Toronto, Gehry moved to Los Angeles in 1947 with his family before he went on to get his bachelor of architecture degree at the University of Southern California.

His career spanned over six decades with designs for both public and private buildings around the world.

Incorporating distorted and fragmented shapes and materials, his work consistently placed a focus on the surrounding environment, ensuring it complemented the wider context and culture.

Over his career he was awarded a range of prizes, including some of the highest honours in the industry such as the Pritzker Architecture Prize in 1989 and later the distinguished Gold Medal for Architecture from the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) in 2000.

Gehry’s work and influence was also recognised by governments and institutions around the world.

In 2003 Gehry was designated a Companion to the Order of Canada and was also inducted into the European Academy of Sciences and Arts by the European Union.

Three years later he was given the distinction of Chevalier and in 2014 was elevated to the rank of Commandeur of the National Order of the Legion of Honour, which is the highest honour in France for military and civil merits.

In 2016 he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom from US President Barack Obama.