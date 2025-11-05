Man who re-entered UK by small boat after removal to France deported again

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A migrant who re-entered the UK by small boat after being removed to France under the Government’s “one in, one out” deal has been deported again.

The Home Office confirmed the Iranian man’s departure on Wednesday, after he arrived in the UK for a second time on October 18, a month after he was returned to France.

He was removed under the pilot scheme with France aimed at deterring migrants from coming to the UK in small boats across the English Channel.

But his second crossing back to the country prompted criticism that the Government is in “total chaos”, while ministers insisted his detection on arrival “shows the system is working”.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said: “Anyone looking to return to the UK after being removed under the UK-France agreement is wasting their time and money.

“This individual was detected by biometrics and detained instantly.

“His case was expedited, and now he has been removed again.

“My message is clear: if you try to return to the UK you will be sent back.

“I will do whatever it takes to scale up removals of illegal migrants and secure our borders.”

The man who was first returned to France on September 19, had told the Guardian he was a victim of modern slavery at the hands of smugglers in the north of the country.

“If I had felt that France was safe for me I would never have returned to the UK,” the man told the newspaper.

As part of the UK-France agreement which came into force in August, people who arrive in the UK by small boat can be detained and returned to France, in exchange for an equivalent number of people who apply through a safe and legal route.

So far 94 migrants have been returned to France and 57 people have arrived in the UK under the scheme, according to the Home Office.