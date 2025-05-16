Bicester fire latest: Three dead after huge blaze and multiple explosions heard at former RAF base
Two firefighters died while tackling the inferno at Bicester Motion on Thursday
Three people including two firefighters have died after “explosions” were heard as a huge fire ripped through a former RAF base in Oxfordshire.
Firefighters rushed to tackle the inferno at Bicester Motion on Thursday at 6.39pm, where towering flames and thick black smoke was reported by terrified residents.
A member of the public also died, and two more firefighters were taken to hospital with serious injuries, according to Oxfordshire County Council. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Kieran McGurk, a product director who lives opposite the site, said he heard “multiple bangs” and saw a plume of smoke while out walking.
A social media user shared images of massive black plumes of smoke coming from the site – adding they had heard “multiple explosions”.
The 444-acre former Second World War RAF Bomber Training Station site was bought and redeveloped by Bicester Motion in 2013.
Since then, it has been used by over 50 businesses involved in the aviation and automotive industries. The company said a “close friend” of the site died in the fire.
'Firefighters are the best of us', says fire chiefs council
Philip Garrigan, chief of the National Fire Chiefs Council, said: “I am devastated by the news that two firefighters have lost their lives responding to a major incident in Bicester on Thursday evening. I am also deeply saddened that a member of the public has also died in the incident.
“Our firefighters are the very best of us, their courage and compassion is what make them so very special.
“My thoughts are with their families, friends and colleagues at this incredibly difficult time.”
'Devastating', Bicester MP pays tribute to those killed in fire
MP for Bicester and Woodstock Calum Miller said in a statement: “I am heartbroken to learn that three people lost their lives in the fire yesterday at Bicester Motion.
“My deep condolences go to the family and friends who are now grieving their loss.
“I want to pay tribute to the bravery of our firefighters and emergency services. It is terrible that two fire officers have lost their lives in the line of duty.
“The death of colleagues will be felt by all in the fire service family and I am holding them in my thoughts.
“This is a devastating moment for our community. I know it will express its support and care for all those affected.”
'It is heartbreaking', says resident who watched flames from his house
Vikas Talwar, 40, who lives in a housing estate near Bicester Motion, could see the fire from the street corner outside his house.
He said: “There was a lot of smoke yesterday. Lots of people were gathering here on the corner but a lot of smoke was coming out.
“There was flames on the roof, on the top of the roof, and a huge big cloud of smoke in the air. I could see it from this corner near my house.”
Speaking of those who died in the fire, he added: “It’s so sad. It’s very heartbreaking. We have sympathy with the people involved.
“I can see there was a quick reaction by the fire brigade and ambulance teams when they came in. I saw the air ambulances in the air in the evening.”
Residents react to 'devastating' deaths of firefighters
Julie Stocker saw the flames from her bedroom window and described the deaths as “devastating”.
The 46-year-old, who lives across the road from Bicester Motion, said: “We could hear the crackle of the fire and then obviously the various explosions and stuff.
“(The smoke) was going very high. It was a mixture of white smoke and then really thick black smoke.
“We were praying that obviously no-one was injured, but sadly that’s not the case. It’s devastating.”
The stay-at-home mother said she is concerned about her relatives living in Bicester where the “potentially hazardous” smoke was blown.
She said the site where the fire took place is usually “very busy” and has seen workers being turned away by police on Friday morning.
'Close friend' of Bicester Motion died
A close friend of Bicester Motion, the company that manages the former RAF base, died in the blaze.
The 444-acre site former Second World War RAF Bomber Training Station was bought and redeveloped by the organisation in 2013.
Since then, it has been used by over 50 businesses involved in the aviation and automotive industries.
In a statement, Bicester Motion said: “We are deeply saddened to share the tragic news that two firefighters and a close friend of the site have lost their lives.
“There are no words at times like this, but our thoughts and prayers are with their families and loved ones. We pray for the two firefighters in hospital.”
Sir Keir Starmer pays tribute to firefighters following former RAF base blaze
Sir Keir Starmer has paid tribute to the two firefighters who died while tackling a blaze at a former RAF base.
“Devastating news,” the prime minister wrote on social media.
Sir Keir added: “My thoughts are with their families and friends.
“The bravery of our firefighters is astounding. Hoping those in hospital make a full and swift recovery.”
'I heard lots of bangs. It was crazy,' says resident
Ellie, a 26-year-old who lives across the road from the site, also said she saw plumes of smoke coming from the buildings on Thursday evening.
She said: “There was a big black plume of smoke coming out of there. I heard loads of pops and crackles and bangs. It was quite bad.
“It was so weird because I had my blinds shut at the time and I was like what is going on. It was crazy and then I looked out the window and saw it.”
Fire is now under control, say authorities
The fire that ripped through Bicester Motion - described as the “most complete example of an RAF airbase” by Historic England, has been brought under control.
Ten fire crews rushed to the inferno after being called at 6.39pm on Thursday. Four crews remain at the scene with the fire now under control, according to Oxfordshire County Council.
Two other firefighters were rushed to hospital with serious injuries after tackling the blaze.
