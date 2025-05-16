Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Bulletin
Bicester fire latest: Three dead after huge blaze and multiple explosions heard at former RAF base

Two firefighters died while tackling the inferno at Bicester Motion on Thursday

Alexander Butler
Friday 16 May 2025 06:37 EDT
Comments
Two firefighters and member of public dead after large fire at ex-RAF base

Three people including two firefighters have died after “explosions” were heard as a huge fire ripped through a former RAF base in Oxfordshire.

Firefighters rushed to tackle the inferno at Bicester Motion on Thursday at 6.39pm, where towering flames and thick black smoke was reported by terrified residents.

A member of the public also died, and two more firefighters were taken to hospital with serious injuries, according to Oxfordshire County Council. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Kieran McGurk, a product director who lives opposite the site, said he heard “multiple bangs” and saw a plume of smoke while out walking.

A social media user shared images of massive black plumes of smoke coming from the site – adding they had heard “multiple explosions”.

The 444-acre former Second World War RAF Bomber Training Station site was bought and redeveloped by Bicester Motion in 2013.

Since then, it has been used by over 50 businesses involved in the aviation and automotive industries. The company said a “close friend” of the site died in the fire.

'Firefighters are the best of us', says fire chiefs council

Philip Garrigan, chief of the National Fire Chiefs Council, said: “I am devastated by the news that two firefighters have lost their lives responding to a major incident in Bicester on Thursday evening. I am also deeply saddened that a member of the public has also died in the incident.

“Our firefighters are the very best of us, their courage and compassion is what make them so very special.

“My thoughts are with their families, friends and colleagues at this incredibly difficult time.”

Alexander Butler16 May 2025 11:36

'Devastating', Bicester MP pays tribute to those killed in fire

MP for Bicester and Woodstock Calum Miller said in a statement: “I am heartbroken to learn that three people lost their lives in the fire yesterday at Bicester Motion.

“My deep condolences go to the family and friends who are now grieving their loss.

“I want to pay tribute to the bravery of our firefighters and emergency services. It is terrible that two fire officers have lost their lives in the line of duty.

“The death of colleagues will be felt by all in the fire service family and I am holding them in my thoughts.

“This is a devastating moment for our community. I know it will express its support and care for all those affected.”

16 May 2025 11:24

'It is heartbreaking', says resident who watched flames from his house

Vikas Talwar, 40, who lives in a housing estate near Bicester Motion, could see the fire from the street corner outside his house.

He said: “There was a lot of smoke yesterday. Lots of people were gathering here on the corner but a lot of smoke was coming out.

“There was flames on the roof, on the top of the roof, and a huge big cloud of smoke in the air. I could see it from this corner near my house.”

Speaking of those who died in the fire, he added: “It’s so sad. It’s very heartbreaking. We have sympathy with the people involved.

“I can see there was a quick reaction by the fire brigade and ambulance teams when they came in. I saw the air ambulances in the air in the evening.”

Alexander Butler16 May 2025 11:12

Residents react to 'devastating' deaths of firefighters

Julie Stocker saw the flames from her bedroom window and described the deaths as “devastating”.

The 46-year-old, who lives across the road from Bicester Motion, said: “We could hear the crackle of the fire and then obviously the various explosions and stuff.

“(The smoke) was going very high. It was a mixture of white smoke and then really thick black smoke.

“We were praying that obviously no-one was injured, but sadly that’s not the case. It’s devastating.”

The stay-at-home mother said she is concerned about her relatives living in Bicester where the “potentially hazardous” smoke was blown.

She said the site where the fire took place is usually “very busy” and has seen workers being turned away by police on Friday morning.

Thick smoke could be seen billowing across the sky on Thursday
Thick smoke could be seen billowing across the sky on Thursday (@kajer87/Kieran McG)
Alexander Butler16 May 2025 11:11

Watch: Two firefighters and member of public dead after large fire at ex-RAF base

Two firefighters and member of public dead after large fire at ex-RAF base
16 May 2025 11:05

'Close friend' of Bicester Motion died

A close friend of Bicester Motion, the company that manages the former RAF base, died in the blaze.

The 444-acre site former Second World War RAF Bomber Training Station was bought and redeveloped by the organisation in 2013.

Since then, it has been used by over 50 businesses involved in the aviation and automotive industries.

In a statement, Bicester Motion said: “We are deeply saddened to share the tragic news that two firefighters and a close friend of the site have lost their lives.

“There are no words at times like this, but our thoughts and prayers are with their families and loved ones. We pray for the two firefighters in hospital.”

Alexander Butler16 May 2025 11:02

Sir Keir Starmer pays tribute to firefighters following former RAF base blaze

Sir Keir Starmer has paid tribute to the two firefighters who died while tackling a blaze at a former RAF base.

“Devastating news,” the prime minister wrote on social media.

Sir Keir added: “My thoughts are with their families and friends.

“The bravery of our firefighters is astounding. Hoping those in hospital make a full and swift recovery.”

Alexander Butler16 May 2025 10:56

'I heard lots of bangs. It was crazy,' says resident

Ellie, a 26-year-old who lives across the road from the site, also said she saw plumes of smoke coming from the buildings on Thursday evening.

She said: “There was a big black plume of smoke coming out of there. I heard loads of pops and crackles and bangs. It was quite bad.

“It was so weird because I had my blinds shut at the time and I was like what is going on. It was crazy and then I looked out the window and saw it.”

Alexander Butler16 May 2025 10:51

Pictured: Thick black smoke billows above former RAF base

Emergency services rushed to Bicester Motion at 6.39pm on Thursday, where two firefighters died
Emergency services rushed to Bicester Motion at 6.39pm on Thursday, where two firefighters died (BBC)
Thick smoke could be seen billowing across the sky for miles
Thick smoke could be seen billowing across the sky for miles (Oxfordshire Police & Crime Commissioner)
Residents reported hearing explosions and loud bangs during the fire
Residents reported hearing explosions and loud bangs during the fire (@kajer87/Kieran McG)
Alexander Butler16 May 2025 10:49

Fire is now under control, say authorities

The fire that ripped through Bicester Motion - described as the “most complete example of an RAF airbase” by Historic England, has been brought under control.

Ten fire crews rushed to the inferno after being called at 6.39pm on Thursday. Four crews remain at the scene with the fire now under control, according to Oxfordshire County Council.

Two other firefighters were rushed to hospital with serious injuries after tackling the blaze.

Damaged buildings at Bicester Motion, the site of a former RAF base which is home to more than 50 specialist businesses (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Damaged buildings at Bicester Motion, the site of a former RAF base which is home to more than 50 specialist businesses (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Wire)
Alexander Butler16 May 2025 10:45

