Elderly British couple released by Taliban after months of detention

An elderly British couple have been freed from months of detention in Afghanistan.

Barbie Reynolds, 76, and her husband Peter, 80, have been released by the Taliban, the Foreign Office confirmed.

The couple were arrested as they travelled to their home in Bamyan province, central Afghanistan, in February.

They have been held since then without charge and for a long period had been separated and detained in a maximum security prison.

The couple are expected to now be reunited with their family.

They had lived in Afghanistan for nearly two decades, and ran a training and education organisation.

Speaking from a Kabul airport runway, Mrs Reynolds told Sky News she was looking forward to “seeing my children”.

She also suggested she would return to Afghanistan in the future.

A Qatari official at the airport told Sky the Reynolds’ release was because of “continuous efforts by my government to keep our policy in helping releasing hostages and our mediation and diplomacy”.

In July, their son Jonathan told the PA news agency the situation had been “pretty frustrating”, after they made multiple appeals to the Taliban to release their parents.

The Taliban have never explained what prompted the couple’s detention.

A spokesperson at the Taliban government’s foreign ministry, Abdul Qahar Balkhi, said the couple “violated Afghan law” and were released from prison on Friday after a court hearing, according to a statement he posted on X.

But he did not say what law the couple were alleged to have broken.

The official thanked Qatar for its “sincere efforts and mediation” regarding the couple who, he said, were handed over to Richard Lindsay, the UK’s special envoy for Afghanistan.