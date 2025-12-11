Where in the UK is most affected by the flu surge as pressure mounts on hospitals

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The NHS is facing its “worst case scenario” situation for flu hospitalisations as flu cases rocket across the country.

The latest figures reveal that there were an average of 2,660 patients per day in a hospital bed with flu last week - the highest ever for this time of the year, up 55 per cent on last week. This means there are enough flu patients each day to fill more than three hospital trusts.

NHS England also released figures showing which hospital trusts were most affected by the flu spike. On Sunday University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust recorded 254 general and acute beds full, with seven people in critical care from the flu.

Of the hundreds of hospitals listed, University Hospitals Birmingham was most affected by the flu surge.

open image in gallery Hospitals in England are tackling a sharp rise in flu and norovirus cases (Alamy/PA)

Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust had 101 general and acute hospital beds full with flu patients while six were in critical care. Barts Health NHS Trust in East London had 84 patients filling general and acute beds as well.

NHS chiefs have warned the total has already increased sharply since the week covered by the data, with no peak in sight. Winter viruses are starting to “engulf” hospitals, with norovirus patients in hosptial beds rising by 35 per cent to an average of 354 each day last week.

Professor Meghana Pandit, NHS National Medical Director, said that the unprecedented super flu wave was pushing staff to the limit.

“With record demand for A&E and ambulances and an impending resident doctors strike, this unprecedented wave of super flu is leaving the NHS facing a worst-case scenario for this time of year – with staff being pushed to the limit to keep providing the best possible care for patients.

“The numbers of patients in hospital with flu is extremely high for this time of year.

“Even worse, it continues to rise and the peak is not in sight yet, so the NHS faces an extremely challenging few weeks ahead.”

The surge in flu cases comes as thousands of resident doctors set to go on strike from 17-22 December, sparking fears of major disruption for patients ahead of Christmas. More than 17.4 million people have been vaccinated so far this year, the latest figures show, which is 170,000 more than this time last year.

Professor Pandit added: “NHS staff have pulled out all the stops to vaccinate more people than last year, and with just a week left to ensure maximum immunity from flu for Christmas Day, I would urge anyone eligible for the vaccine to please book an appointment or visit a walk-in site as soon as possible. Vaccination is the best protection against getting potentially very ill and it also helps protect those around you.

open image in gallery New data shows NHS hospitals are battling flu but overall waiting times are down (PA) ( PA Wire )

“We have prepared earlier for winter than ever before, and stress-tested services to ensure people have a range of ways to get the help they need and avoid needing to go to A&E.

“For non-life-threatening care, people should call NHS 111 or use 111 online, which can direct you to the most appropriate place, and use A&E and 999 for life threatening conditions and serious injuries.”

Health Secretary Wes Streeting said: “There is a tidal wave of flu tearing through our hospitals. We are working with the NHS to make sure it is able to cope with this as best as possible, including already getting over 17 million patients vaccinated, 170,000 more than this time last year, with over 60,000 more NHS staff also getting their jab.

“We have recruited 2,500 more GPs and modernised GP appointment booking, keeping patients cared for in the community and out of hospital.

“The offer I have made to the BMA would help solve the jobs problem resident doctors are facing, and bring an end to strike action this Christmas, which is the most dangerous time of year. I urge resident doctors not to inflict further damage on the NHS, vote for this deal, and call off the Christmas strikes.”