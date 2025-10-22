Fireworks and stones thrown at police for second night at asylum seeker hotel

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Stones and fireworks have been thrown at Irish police for a second consecutive night in Dublin.

Hundreds of protesters have gathered near the entrance of a hotel housing asylum seekers in an area on the west side of the capital.

It is the third night of demonstrations at Citywest following an alleged sexual assault on a 10-year-old girl in the vicinity of the hotel in the early hours of Monday morning.

A 26-year-old man, who cannot be named due to rules that apply to all sexual assault cases in the Republic of Ireland, appeared in court on Tuesday charged over the alleged incident.

Multiple arrests were made amid the serious disorder on Tuesday night and the Irish police service, An Garda Siochana, pledged a “robust response” if violence continued.

Between 7pm and 8pm on Wednesday, hundreds of protesters again faced off with around 40 uniformed gardai.

The uniformed officers were replaced with the Public Order Unit, whose members carried plastic shields and additional body protection, after officers in the original cordon were struck with debris, stones and fireworks.

Some of those continued to throw masonry, flares, glass bottles and wooden planks at An Garda Siochana members.

There was also vandalism to the area around the Saggart Luas tram stop, which runs parallel to the road the protesters were on.

Public order gardai pushed the crowd further from the hotel by advancing on them with shields.

A mounted garda unit and a dog unit were at the scene, with a police helicopter providing air support.

At least one garda was affected by pepper spray.

Those involved in the disorder also attempted to block garda vehicles from entering the area with steel barriers.

While Monday night’s demonstration passed without significant incident, a female garda member was injured during Tuesday’s violence. She has since been discharged from hospital after receiving treatment for a foot injury.

A garda vehicle was also set on fire during the unrest earlier in the week.

Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly, who visited the scene in the aftermath of the violence, told reporters on Wednesday he is “determined” that further people will be “brought before the courts to face justice”.

He said the disorder was not a peaceful protest and added: “This was violence with the intent to damage the Citywest building and intimidate those within.”

The protest outside the hotel came after an alleged sexual assault on a girl in the vicinity in the early hours of Monday morning.

Irish premier Micheal Martin condemned the scenes of violence, stating there could be “no justification” for attacks on gardai.

Protesters were displaying Irish flags, chanting anti-immigration slogans and throwing missiles.

There were also attempts to charge the garda line with horse-drawn sulky carts and scrambler bikes on Tuesday and a police helicopter overhead was targeted with lasers.