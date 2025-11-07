‘You have a distinctive wonky nose’, police tell prisoner during arrest

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A police officer told Brahim Kaddour-Cherif that he had a “very distinctive wonky nose”, which matched images of the mistakenly released prisoner, as the inmate claimed he was somebody else during his arrest.

Footage of the 24-year-old’s detention, captured by Sky News, showed him denying that he was “Brahim” before saying it was not his fault he was released.

He was arrested in Blackstock Road, Finsbury Park, north London, earlier on Friday, more than a week after the blunder which saw him released from HMP Wandsworth in the capital.

The video showed him initially standing by the passenger window of a police van wearing a grey hoodie, black beanie and black backpack.

He told a reporter: “I’m not Brahim.”

When asked if he knew him, he said: “Everyone knows him, he’s in (the) news.”

Police began to handcuff his hands in front of him, with one officer telling him: “You’re going to be placed under arrest on suspicion of being wanted … because you look identical to the person released from custody.

“We’re arresting you to prevent your disappearance from location and to prevent any further harm to individuals by your release.”

The prisoner said: “But I’m not Brahim bro.”

The officer continued: “We are just going to do some further checks because you look exactly like the person.

“I’ve had a look at the photo, you’ve got a very distinctive wonky nose which looks the same as the person.”

Police brought him to the back of the van and held up an image of Kaddour-Cherif next to his face before un-cuffing and re-cuffing his hands behind his back.

Officers searched his backpack and found a laptop, umbrella and wallet.

Before he was put in the back of the van, he turned to those gathered and said: “Look at the justice of the UK, they release people by mistake, after this they ‘ah ah ah’.

“It’s not my f****** fault, they released me … the judge he told me you are released.”