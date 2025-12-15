Crypto firms to be regulated like other assets under new UK rules

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin will be regulated in a similar way to other finance products under new UK laws coming into force in 2027.

The Treasury announced legislation which will mean crypto firms have to meet a set of standards and rules overseen by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

It follows efforts to overhaul the market which has grown in popularity in recent years as an alternative investment product and a way of making payments.

But it has not been subject to the same regulation as traditional finance products such as stocks and shares, which means consumers may not get the same level of protection.

The Government said the new rules, coming into force in 2027, will make the industry more transparent and make it easier to detect suspicious activity, impose sanctions or hold firms to account over their activity.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves said: “Bringing crypto into the regulatory perimeter is a crucial step in securing the UK’s position as a world-leading financial centre in the digital age.

“By giving firms clear rules of the road, we are providing the certainty they need to invest, innovate and create high-skilled jobs here in the UK, while giving millions strong consumer protections, and locking dodgy actors out of the UK market.”

Crypto firms, which can include crypto exchanges and digital wallets, currently have to register with the FCA if they provide services that fall within the scope of money laundering regulations.

The changes will bring firms that provide crypto services into the remit of the FCA with the intention of supporting legitimate businesses.

City minister Lucy Rigby said: “We want the UK to be at the top of the list for cryptoassets firms looking to grow and these new rules will give firms the clarity and consistency they need to plan for the long term.”