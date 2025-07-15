World’s oldest marathon runner Fauja Singh dies in road accident aged 114

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man widely believed to be the oldest runner to ever complete a marathon has died in a road accident aged 114.

British marathon runner Fauja Singh died in Punjab, India, after being hit by a car while trying to cross a road.

Reports in India say he suffered fatal injuries in the accident in his birth village, Beas Pind, near Jalandhar in Punjab,

His London-based running club and charity, Sikhs In The City, confirmed his death and said their upcoming events in Ilford, east London, will be a celebration of his life and achievements.

Singh – who lived in Ilford from 1992 – made his name by beating a number of records for marathon times in multiple age brackets.

open image in gallery Fauja Singh died in Punjab, India ( PA )

The centenarian became an inspiration for countless athletes by running marathons past the age of 100.

A profile on the Olympics website said Singh was born in Punjab, then under British rule, on April 1 1911 and was the youngest of four children in a farming family.

He was said to have suffered from thin and weak legs, and was unable to walk until he was five years old.

He moved to England and settled in east London with his son after the death of his wife Gian Kaur in Jalandhar.

It was not until 2000, aged 89, that he took up running, quickly rising to fame by completing his maiden marathon in London in six hours and 54 minutes.

This time knocked 58 minutes off the previous world’s best in the 90-plus age bracket.

Singh ran numerous marathons, completing the 2003 Toronto Waterfront Marathon in five hours and 40 minutes, his personal best.

On October 16 2011, in Toronto, the runner is thought to have become the first centenarian to run a marathon.

Guinness World Records described it as an “inspirational achievement” but said it was unable to recognise the feat without the necessary proof of his date of birth.

Singh did not have a birth certificate, as official birth records were not kept in India in 1911, although the date of birth on his passport was April 1 1911, and he received a personal letter from Queen Elizabeth II on his 100th birthday.

He was a torchbearer for the London 2012 Olympics and retired at the age of 101.

Harmander Singh, Fauja Singh’s coach at Sikhs In The City, confirmed his death in a statement posted to the running club.

“Dearest runners. It is with great sadness that we can confirm our icon of humanity and powerhouse of positivity Fauja Singh has passed away in India. Aged 114 years old.

“He succumbed to injuries caused by a vehicle accident while crossing the road close to his home.

“His running club and charity Sikhs In The City will be devoting all of its events until the Fauja Singh Birthday Challenge on Sunday March 29 2026 to celebrate his life of success and achievements.

“We will be doubling the efforts to raise funds to building the Fauja Singh Clubhouse on the route in Ilford where he used to train.

“In lieu of flowers please donate to his Clubhouse Appeal so we can carry on his legacy to encourage the world to keep fit and stay positive.”

Preet Kaur Gill MP said on X: “Saddened to hear about the passing of Fauja Singh.

“I had the honour of meeting him. A truly inspiring man. His discipline, simple living, and deep humility left a lasting mark on me.

“A reminder that age is just a number, but attitude is everything. Rest in power, legend.”

Jas Athwal MP said on X: “Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Sardar Fauja Singh Ji.

“He was legendary – a man who continued running until he was 101. He was a global Sikh icon, that inspired millions across the world.

“His spirit and legacy of resilience will run on forever. My heartfelt condolences to all his family and friends. We will miss him. RIP.”

Donations can be made at: www.gofundme.com/f/fauja-singh-clubhouse-appeal