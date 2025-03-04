Farmer calls on Keir Starmer to end agricultural inheritance tax

Farmers have been told by police they face arrest if they bring tractors to a protest over inheritance tax changes in London today.

Thousands are expected to descend on the capital for a march from Whitehall towards Parliament at midday.

It is the latest action being taken by farmers who are unhappy over Labour’s plan to bring in a 20 per cent inheritance tax rate on agricultural land and businesses worth more than £1m.

However, unlike at previous protests that have seen dozens of tractors park up in central London, the Metropolitan Police has warned farmers not to bring the vehicles, which would breach the conditions of the protest.

“It is a criminal offence to breach the conditions or to incite others to do so – anyone doing so may face arrest,” said a spokesperson.

The force, however, is allowing a limited number of tractors arranged by the organisers.

Farmer Olly Harrison, one of the organisers, has said the protesters will aim to explain to MPs “the levels of investment needed in agriculture just to produce something simple like a pancake”.

The Lib Dems and the Conservatives have urged Labour to scrap the changes, which are due to come into force from April 2026.