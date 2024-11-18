Farmers’ protest: What’s happening in London on 19 November?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Thousands of farmers are heading to London on November 19 to demonstrate against Labour’s upcoming changes to how agricultural property is taxed.

Two separate events are due to take place in central London on what promises to be a lively day.

The largest is an independent rally organised by several high-profile farmers. The group has not revealed how many have registered their interest, but it is estimated that between 10,000 and 40,000 people will attend.

The organisers include farmers Clive Bailye, Olly Harrison, Martin Williams, Andrew Ward and James Mills, several of whom have been sharing details their social media channels.

Mr Harrison told his 120,000 followers that the rally is “all about landing the message that farmers produce the nation’s food and we cannot afford this ludicrous inheritance tax change.”

open image in gallery Farmers are set to protest against Government changes to inheritance tax (Owen Humphreys/PA) ( PA Wire )

Those who are interested in attending are being asked to gather at Richmond Terrace in Whitehall from 11am. There will then be a short procession to Parliament Square which will return to the start location.

Organisers say that a “number of children on toy tractors” will lead the procession, desinged to highlight “the impact of the devastating budget on the future of farming and the countryside.”

Attendees are also being asked to wear boots and wellies, and bring produce to donate to food banks. Crucially, farmers are being asked not to bring their tractors, a request Mr Harrison says is not made by Metropolitan Police but by the organisers.

“We are not ready to go full French,” he told followers on social media, “we’ve just got to make them aware of the damage their going to do to the countryside.”

There had been reports that some farmers were intending to bring tractors to London to disrupt roads, in a move similar to that taken by French farmers several times in the past few years.

The rally will end with addresses from several speakers including National Farmers’ Union (NFU) president, Tom Bradshaw. TV presenter Jeremy Clarkson – an outspoken farm owner himself – is also expected to make an appearance.

open image in gallery Jeremy Clarkson has criticised Labour changes to inheritance tax ( Times Radio )

The event complements a ‘mass lobby,’ which was arranged first, organised by the NFU. This is not a protest or march, but will bring together thousands of farmers with MPs at Church House in Westminster, just a 10 minute walk from the rally.

The NFU says attendance has exceeded their expectation and has been forced to stop accepting applications. Around 1,800 farmers are expected to attend the mass lobby, rotating in three groups of 600 to visit Church House.

A spokesperson for the NFU said: “Through this first event post-Budget it’s vital that we leave MPs in no doubt that their constituents, their voters, won’t accept this and will hold them responsible.

“There must be a political price to pay for this decision. This mass lobby is about landing that message as we work to have this decision reversed.”

A Met Police spokesperson said: “We have had positive discussions with the protest organisers who have confirmed their event will begin at Richmond Terrace, off Whitehall, at 11am on Tuesday.

“There will be speeches, before a procession to nearby Parliament Square.

“We will have officers deployed in the vicinity to ensure the event takes place safely, lawfully and in a way that prevents serious disruption.”