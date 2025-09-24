Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump latest
Family of three first to enter UK under ‘one in, one out’ migrant deal

The Home Office said the move was part of ‘critical first step’ under the pilot scheme following the removal of four people from Britain.

Nina Lloyd
Wednesday 24 September 2025 12:14 EDT
The Home Office said the move was part of ‘critical first steps’ under the scheme (Alamy/PA)
The Home Office said the move was part of ‘critical first steps’ under the scheme (Alamy/PA)

A family of three, including a small child, are the first to have arrived in Britain under Sir Keir Starmer’s “one in, one out” immigration deal with France.

The Home Office said the move was part of “critical first steps” under the scheme, following the removal of four people from Britain.

A spokesperson for the department said: “This is a clear message to people-smuggling gangs that illegal entry into the UK will not be tolerated.

“We will continue to detain and remove those who arrive by small boat.

“And we will work with France to operate a legal route for an equal number of eligible migrants to come to the UK subject to security checks.”

