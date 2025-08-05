Family of Irishwoman kidnapped in Haiti ask people to ‘keep her in your hearts’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The family of an Irishwoman who is one of eight people kidnapped in Haiti has asked people to keep the group “in your hearts”.

The family of Gena Heraty, who is from Westport in Co Mayo, also asked for discretion at this “difficult” time.

Ms Heraty and seven other hostages, including a three-year-old child, were kidnapped from an orphanage in Kenscoff on August 3.

She oversees the orphanage, which is run by the humanitarian organisation Nos Petits Freres Et Soeurs (Our Little Brothers And Sisters).

Ireland’s deputy premier and foreign affairs minister Simon Harris said he spoke by phone to Haiti’s foreign minister, Harvel Jean-Baptiste, and asked that everything is done to ensure the release of Ms Heraty and the other hostages.

Crowds of locals and siblings of Ms Heraty attended a Monday mass in her parish church to pray for her safe return.

In a statement released by Department of Foreign Affairs, her family said they were “still coming to terms with the awful news that Gena and seven others were kidnapped”.

“We continue to work closely with Nos Petits Freres et Soeurs (NPH) in Haiti and Ireland, the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, and international partners who have all assured us that everything possible is being done to get Gena, and those taken with her, safely released as soon as possible,” they said.

“Gena is loved and respected by so many people, as is evident in the outpouring of concern, support and prayers from everyone near and far.

“We are truly so grateful for all the messages of support we have received over the past few days.”

They added: “Given the sensitivity and evolving nature of what has happened, and mindful of the ongoing efforts to get everyone released safely, we are not in a position to share any further details at present.

“We echo NPH International in asking for discretion and patience throughout this difficult time.

“We continue to ask that you keep Gena, everyone taken with her, and their families in your hearts as we pray for their safe and speedy return.”

Mr Harris said he had been in contact with Ms Heraty’s family on Monday and officials in his department would remain in “constant” contact with them.

Earlier on Tuesday, Mr Harris said the Haitian foreign affairs minister assured him of his support to ensure the release of the hostages.

“I welcome my engagement with Minister Harvel Jean Baptiste after what has been an extremely traumatic few days for the Heraty family, as well as the families of all those who were kidnapped,” he said.

“The minister assured me of his support in our work to ensure the safe release of Gena, and all the hostages, who have gone through the most horrendous of ordeals.

“We have agreed to stay in touch about the case, which remains extremely sensitive.”

Viatores Christi, a lay missionary organisation, said that one of its members, Ms Heraty, was taken by armed individuals from her home at the NPFS compound in Kenscoff on Sunday morning.

“Gena has worked in Haiti for over 30 years, dedicating her life to children and adults with disabilities through her leadership of NPFS’s Special Needs Programme,” it said.

“Her commitment, compassion and steady presence have made a lasting difference to many families in the region.

“Our organisation has supported NPFS’s work for a number of years and has seen first-hand the impact of Gena’s efforts. We are in close contact with our partners on the ground and remain hopeful for her safe return.

“We are thinking of Gena, her family and colleagues, and the adults and children in her care. We ask that her privacy — and that of those closest to her — be respected as efforts continue to clarify the situation.”

A Westport parish priest said the local community was “saddened and shocked” by Ms Heraty’s kidnapping.

Fr John Kenny said Ms Heraty’s sister Mary spoke at the weekly Monday mass in her local parish church in Cushlough, which was attended by many people praying for her safe return.

Fr Kenny said the mass “would have generally a small attendance”, but on Monday “cars were everywhere”.

“People were gathered and quietly prayed and then met with the family afterwards,” he told RTE Radio.

“The evening was a nice evening, a quiet evening, so they had the opportunity to meet with her siblings and her extended family and console them and chat to them and reassure them of our prayers and support.

“(Mary) was maybe a little bit nervous to speak, because it really is on tenterhooks that anything said or done or anything that would upset the situation in any way, even at this great distance, on social media and (media) coverage, you would be worried.

“The family are very appreciative of the support and very conscious that people are praying and supporting them as we can.”

He described Ms Heraty as “wonderful, generous and caring” and said several fundraising events have been held for her cause.

“She’s not one for the spotlight or to highlight herself. It’s always the work she does that she draws attention to and the people she works with,” he added.

“Any fundraising events that we support, the local schools, the local communities, are generous to her cause and the cause she works for.

“Reluctantly, as I said, she has to come forward to do that, but it’s never for herself. It’s never for her own benefit. It’s always for the benefit of others.

“That’s just the nature of the person she is, a wonderful, generous, caring, compassionate person, a great human being.”

Ms Heraty survived a vicious assault while she worked at a Haitian orphanage in 2011.

She was punched and hit a number of times with a hammer when men broke into the building.

“We wouldn’t know all the ins and outs of what goes on there, but we are conscious that it’s an area where there’s a lot of unrest, and then all the storms and various terrible natural events that happen too over the years,” Fr Kenny added.

“We’re worried about her physical concerns there, that there will be storm damage and flooding and all kinds of things. But then, yes, the unrest and the unease of the local situation.”