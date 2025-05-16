Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Two firefighters and member of public dead following large fire at ex-RAF base

Two further firefighters are in hospital after sustaining serious injuries at Bicester Motion.

Josh Payne
Friday 16 May 2025 05:05 EDT
Damaged buildings following a fire at Bicester Motion (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Damaged buildings following a fire at Bicester Motion (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Wire)

Two firefighters and a member of the public have died following a large fire at a former RAF base.

Oxfordshire County Council said the two firefighters died while tackling the blaze at Bicester Motion on Thursday.

Two further firefighters suffered serious injuries and are currently in hospital, the council added.

Ten fire and rescue crews were called to tackle the fire, which prompted a major response and warnings for local residents to stay indoors.

The council said four crews remain at the scene as the blaze is now under control.

Officers remained at the entrance of the former RAF base on Friday, and a fire engine and ambulance could be seen leaving the area while another police vehicle entered the site.

Eyewitnesses described seeing the “black” smoke in the sky from the other side of town.

Chief fire officer Rob MacDougall said: “It is with a very heavy heart that we today report the loss of two of our firefighters.

Families have been informed and are being supported.”

Historic England claims the famous airfield is “the most complete and strongly representative example of an RAF airbase” in Britain.

A social media user shared images of massive black plumes of smoke coming from the site – adding they had heard “multiple explosions”.

Kieran McGurk, a product director who lives opposite Bicester Motion – formerly known as Bicester Heritage – said he heard “multiple bangs” and saw a plume of smoke while out walking.

