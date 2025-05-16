Two firefighters and member of public dead following large fire at ex-RAF base

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two firefighters and a member of the public have died following a large fire at a former RAF base.

Oxfordshire County Council said the two firefighters died while tackling the blaze at Bicester Motion on Thursday.

Two further firefighters suffered serious injuries and are currently in hospital, the council added.

Ten fire and rescue crews were called to tackle the fire, which prompted a major response and warnings for local residents to stay indoors.

The council said four crews remain at the scene as the blaze is now under control.

Officers remained at the entrance of the former RAF base on Friday, and a fire engine and ambulance could be seen leaving the area while another police vehicle entered the site.

Eyewitnesses described seeing the “black” smoke in the sky from the other side of town.

Chief fire officer Rob MacDougall said: “It is with a very heavy heart that we today report the loss of two of our firefighters.

“Families have been informed and are being supported.”

Historic England claims the famous airfield is “the most complete and strongly representative example of an RAF airbase” in Britain.

A social media user shared images of massive black plumes of smoke coming from the site – adding they had heard “multiple explosions”.

Kieran McGurk, a product director who lives opposite Bicester Motion – formerly known as Bicester Heritage – said he heard “multiple bangs” and saw a plume of smoke while out walking.