Residents warned of power supply disruption as substation fire tackled
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service was called to the scene in the centre of Exeter shortly after 6am on Sunday.
Fire crews have warned properties could lose power as they tackle a blaze at an electrical substation in the centre of Exeter.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service was called to the scene off Fore Street shortly after 6am on Sunday.
Crews are working to bring the fire under control and protect nearby properties, officials said.
In a post on X, the fire service said the blaze is “causing lots of smoke in the area”.
It added: “Please keep your windows and doors closed if you live in the area.
“You may also experience some disruption to your electricity supply.”
Six fire engines have been sent to the incident, along with a command support unit from Honiton.
The cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed.