A UK ticket-holder is set to become the third-biggest National Lottery winner of all time after claiming a £177m jackpot from Tuesday’s EuroMillions draw.

Ticket-holders were urged to check their numbers from the draw a second time after an error led to the publication of the wrong winning numbers online.

Hours later, the Press Association news agency sent out a correction after it turned out an extra number had been added by mistake.

The actual winning numbers were 07, 11, 25, 31 and 40, with Lucky Stars 09 and 12.

The jackpot claim will go through a validation process and, if confirmed, the prize will be paid at an appointment with one of the National Lottery’s winners’ advisers.

The ticket-holder will then have to decide whether to reveal their identity publicly.

The winner will be wealthier than former One Direction singer Harry Styles and heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua, who are both worth £175m, according to the latest Sunday Times Rich List.

On 19 July 2022, a UK ticket-holder who remained anonymous scooped the record EuroMillions jackpot of £195m.

Tuesday’s winner is just behind Joe and Jess Thwaite, from Gloucester, who won a then-record-breaking £184,262,899 with a Lucky Dip ticket for the draw on 10 May 2022.

Last month, Bill and Cath Mullarkey, 64 and 63, from Coventry, won £1m in the EuroMillions.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at Allwyn, operator of the National Lottery, said: “We are delighted that we have received a claim and will now ensure the ticket-holder gets all the support they need.

“This is a truly amazing win, and we will focus on guiding them through the process and helping them to start to enjoy their life-changing win.

“The team here has huge experience of guiding all of our lucky National Lottery winners through the first steps in their journey of embracing their win.”

Additional reporting by PA