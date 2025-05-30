Tuesday’s EuroMillions estimated £199m jackpot would be UK record

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

One lucky ticket-holder could bag the biggest lottery win the UK has seen if they scoop the top prize in Tuesday’s record EuroMillions draw.

The jackpot is an estimated £199 million and would be the largest prize the UK has seen, National Lottery operator Allwyn said.

No-one won the EuroMillions jackpot on Friday, meaning the top prize rolls over into Tuesday’s draw.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at Allwyn – operator of The National Lottery, said: “We are now on the verge of creating the biggest National Lottery winner this country has ever seen, as the EuroMillions jackpot will be an estimated £199 million this Tuesday.

“If a single UK ticket-holder wins the lot, they’ll instantly become richer than the likes of Dua Lipa and Harry Kane whilst landing at the number one spot of The National Lottery’s biggest wins.

“Get your tickets early to ensure you’ll be in with a chance of a massive life-changing win.”

An Anonymous UK ticket-holder scooped the existing record jackpot of £195 million on July 19 2022, while just two months earlier, Joe and Jess Thwaite, from Gloucester, won £184,262,899 with a Lucky Dip ticket for the draw on May 10 2022.

The UK’s third biggest win came after an anonymous ticket-holder scooped the £177 million jackpot in the draw on November 26 last year, while the biggest this year was £83 million in January.