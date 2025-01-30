Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A UK lottery ticket holder who won £83.4m in a recent EuroMillions draw is yet to claim their jackpot, it has emerged.

Players have been urged to check their tickets after National Lottery operator Allwyn said the winner in last Friday’s draw is still to come forward.

The winner purchased their ticket in a retail setting, Allwyn revealed on Thursday, after matching all five main numbers and both Lucky Star numbers to scoop the jackpot.

The winning EuroMillions numbers on Friday were 2, 11, 19, 30, 49 and the Lucky Star numbers were 3 and 8.

This player is now urged to check their paper ticket, either in-store or scan their EuroMillions ticket via the National Lottery app, and then call the National Lottery Line on 0333 234 5050 in order to make their claim.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at Allwyn, said, “I can’t believe there’s one lucky ticket-holder out there who hasn’t claimed this incredible EuroMillions jackpot prize – there are 83,474,081 reasons for them to check their ticket straight away.

“It’s only been six days since the EuroMillions draw but, we’re waiting with bated breath to pay out this latest huge winner. We’re urging all EuroMillions players to check their paper tickets to see if they are our missing multi-millionaire.

“This is our first EuroMillions UK jackpot winner of 2025, following on from an incredible 2024 which saw four UK EuroMillions jackpots won, including a £177m win by an anonymous single ticket-holder in November, which was the third largest-ever UK win.”

The biggest UK EuroMillions jackpot win of all time was an anonymous ticket-holder who banked £195m in July 2022.

Joe and Jess Thwaite from Gloucester hold second place on the list, and are the biggest-ever public winners with a £184m jackpot win in the EuroMillions draw on 10 May 2022.

The latest £83.4m win comes nearly a year to the day after Richard and Debbie Nuttall from Lancashire shared the £123m jackpot prize in the draw on 30 January 2024.