Erdem and Ricky Quinn to feature in Elizabeth II fashion exhibition

British designers Erdem Moralioglu, Richard Quinn and Christopher Kane will all contribute pieces to the largest ever exhibition of Queen Elizabeth II’s fashion, it has been announced.

The landmark royal exhibition will be staged at Buckingham Palace in 2026 to mark the centenary of the late monarch’s birth.

It was previously announced that Queen Elizabeth II: Her Life In Style, at The King’s Gallery, will feature approximately 200 items – around half on display for the first time.

Also on display will be pieces by Moralioglu – the designer behind his eponymous London-based fashion label Erdem – as well as Quinn and Kane, which were inspired by the late Queen and featured in past collections.

They will be shown alongside a related item from the late Queen’s fashion archive, to show how she influenced the creations.

The three designers will also contribute their reflections on her fashion legacy to the official centenary publication, Queen Elizabeth II: Fashion And Style.

The book, which will explore the late Queen’s fashion archive in great detail, will feature a tribute by Dame Anna Wintour, the former editor and current global editorial director of US Vogue.

Moralioglu said: “The wardrobe of Her late Majesty is a snapshot of a very long life, a life of duty, and in so many ways it’s a time capsule. It captures a very specific and important moment in history.”

Quinn was the winner of the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design, and the late Queen attended his catwalk show at London Fashion Week in 2018.

He said: “There is no doubt that Queen Elizabeth II’s style and promotion of British couture over the 90 years had a huge impact on British fashion. The ultimate stamp of approval, she always shone a light on British designers, highlighting the relevance and significance of British fashion across the world.”

Kane added: “Queen Elizabeth II’s wardrobe is one of the most significant living archives in modern fashion history. From the decline of the court dressmaker to the rise of couturiers like Hartnell and Hardy Amies, her garments tell the story of Britain and its changing identity through fashion.

“For designers and students, it offers a masterclass in silhouette, construction, repetition, symbolism and, perhaps most importantly, restraint.”

Among the key pieces in the most comprehensive exhibition of the late Queen’s fashion ever to be mounted will be a silver lame and tulle bridesmaid dress worn by Princess Elizabeth when she was eight years old, a trio of floaty, vibrantly printed Ian Thomas evening dresses from the 1970s, and the Queen’s famous Sir Norman Hartnell wedding and coronation gowns.

The Queen’s fashion archive is considered one of the largest and most important surviving collections of 20th century British fashion and now forms part of the Royal Collection.

The late Queen, who died in September 2022 at the age of 96, would have celebrated her 100th birthday on April 21 2026.

Queen Elizabeth II: Her Life In Style is at The King’s Gallery, Buckingham Palace, from April 10 to October 18 2026.

Tickets go on sale on November 4 2025.