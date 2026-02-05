Mandelson-Epstein latest: MPs approve release of files as police ask government not to publish ‘certain documents’
Former deputy prime minister Angela Rayner one of many Labour backbenchers to rally against Sir Keir Starmer’s amendment
MPs have approved the release of documents relating to Lord Peter Mandelson’s appointment as British ambassador to the United States.
It follows a humiliating climbdown from Sir Keir Starmer, who tabled an amendment about which documents relating to Lord Mandelson’s appointment as US ambassador could be released, which received backlash from his own backbenches, including his former deputy Angela Rayner, who agreed with the Tory argument that all papers should go to the Intelligence and Security Committee.
MPs and peers on the Intelligence and Security Committee will decide which documents will be released, after the prime minister had initially tabled a so-called manuscript amendment with little notice, which required some “papers prejudicial to UK national security or international relations” to be withheld.
The Metropolitan Police have asked the government not to publish certain documents that they say undermine their investigation, but Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle said the force had no jurisdiction over the Commons.
Lord Mandelson officially retired from the Lords after files released by the US Department of Justice (DoJ) last Friday appear to show he leaked sensitive government information to Epstein while serving as business secretary in Gordon Brown's Labour administration.
Starmer vows to defend ‘decent Britain’ amid fury over Mandelson
The controversy surrounding Lord Mandelson – who has quit the House of Lords, resigned from the Labour Party, been removed from the Privy Council and faces a criminal investigation following new revelations from the so-called Epstein files – has led to intensifying questions about Sir Keir’s political future.
Labour’s Mainstream group called for a “clean break” after the “betrayal” of the peer’s appointment to “one of the most powerful diplomatic posts on the planet” despite his friendship with Epstein being public knowledge.
The centre-left grouping, which is backed by Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham – long seen as a potential leadership rival to Sir Keir – said its members did not want to watch the party “succumb to the same old sickness” of “elite privilege, spin and toxic factionalism”.
Labour rebels force PM into humiliating climbdown on Mandelson files
Anne McElvoy: Epstein will be remembered as an even bigger scandal than the Profumo affair
Starmer to ward that communities' 'devastating decline' could impact national security in bid to move on from Mandelson
Sir Keir Starmer will warn that communities’ “devastating decline” could imperil national security, as he seeks to move on from the growing anger over the Lord Peter Mandelson scandal.
The prime minister will say “Britain has been undermined by political neglect” on Thursday as £800 million in new funding to revamp decrepit high streets is announced.
Sir Keir is expected to say: “Britain has been undermined by political neglect, the scorched earth of Tory austerity. In towns across Britain, the same story, high streets, youth clubs – the places that shape a life – that bring different people together, that create the bonds of memory and pride – they were just abandoned.
“Because politics in this dangerous era is no longer about left and right, but a contest between renewal and grievance. Between those who accept the idea that society is a zero-sum competition and those who believe we can unite for the higher purpose.”
Marr: There's 'no way back' for the Prime Minister
Andrew Marr has declared “We have entered the final stage of the Starmer premiership” as there is “no way back for the Prime Minister, live on LBC.
Starmer gives in on civil servant veto plan
Documents will be released by the Cabinet Secretary working with lawyers or, for material deemed to potentially conflict with national security or foreign relations, it will be passed to the Intelligence and Security Committee to decide, a minister has said.
The Prime Minister had backed down from his original plan for top civil servant Sir Chris Wormald to decide which documents could not be released on national security grounds or because they could prejudice international relations.
Under pressure from Labour MPs, led by former deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, Sir Keir Starmer accepted the decision could be made by Parliament's Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC) instead.
Minister Chris Ward told the Commons: "I just want to confirm to the house the material will not be released today because of the conversation with the Metropolitan Police over that, but it will be released as quickly as possible, in line with the process set out before the House."
He said there was "a lot of material" to go through and pointed to other humble addresses that have taken "weeks or months".
