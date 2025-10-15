Charges dropped against woman who unfurled flag from Epping council building

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Charges against a woman who unfurled a Union flag from a council building during a migrant hotel protest have been dropped.

Sarah White, 40, climbed the steps at the Epping Forest District Council building after marching from the Bell Hotel where she had given a speech on August 31.

Wearing a T-shirt with “The only way is Epping” written on it, she was followed up the steps by police before being taken away.

Essex Police said White, of Chigwell, was arrested on suspicion of two offences under the Public Order Act 1986 and later charged.

They stressed she had not been arrested for unfurling the flag.

“These matters were due to be heard at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday October 15, but they have now been withdrawn,” the force said in a statement.

Responding to the decision, Ms White said her treatment had been “unjust”.

“I have now received confirmation from the Crown Prosecution Service that there will be no further action taken against me due to insufficient evidence,” she said, posting on X.

“The reason there is no evidence is simple: I did not commit a crime.

“This was an unlawful attempt to intimidate and silence ordinary people who dare to speak out. It is unacceptable that dissent is met with force and fear.

“I will not be silenced. I will continue to stand up – for our freedoms, for women, for children, and for this country.”

The Bell Hotel became the focal point of several protests and counter-protests in the summer after an asylum seeker housed there was charged with sexually assaulting a teenage girl in Epping in July.

Epping Forest District Council’s bid to block the use of the Bell as accommodation for asylum seekers is to be heard at the High Court on Wednesday.