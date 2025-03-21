Number of migrants arriving in UK this year after crossing Channel passes 5,000

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than 5,000 migrants have arrived in the UK after crossing the English Channel so far this year, latest figures show.

Some 341 people made the journey in six boats on Thursday, bringing the provisional total for the year so far to 5,025.

This is the earliest point in the year that crossings have reached the 5,000 mark since data on Channel crossings was first reported in 2018.

Last year, 5,000 arrivals was passed on March 31.

The cumulative number of arrivals so far in 2025 – 5,025 – is 24% higher than at this stage in 2024, when the figure stood at 4,043, and 36% higher than at this point in 2023 (3,683).

The highest number arriving in one day this year so far stands at 592 people, crossing the Channel in 11 boats on March 2.

The latest figures come after the French coastguard confirmed two migrants died in two days trying to cross the Channel on Wednesday and Thursday.

One person died after being pulled from the water while the other person died after trying to cross in an overloaded boat, despite rescue efforts to save them.

The UK signed a “road-map” agreement with France earlier this month aimed at bolstering co-operation to tackle people smuggling across the Channel.

The Government’s new Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill also continues through Parliament with plans to introduce new criminal offences and hand counter terror-style powers to police and enforcement agencies to crack down on people smuggling gangs.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “We all want to end dangerous small boat crossings, which threaten lives and undermine our border security.

“The people-smuggling gangs do not care if the vulnerable people they exploit live or die, as long as they pay. We will stop at nothing to dismantle their business models and bring them to justice.”