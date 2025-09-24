Family of three first to enter UK under ‘one in, one out’ migrant deal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A family of three, including a small child, have become the first people to arrive in the UK under Sir Keir Starmer’s “one in, one out” immigration deal with France.

The Home Office said the move was part of “critical first steps” under the scheme after the removal of four people from Britain.

The agreement, which came into force last month, is aimed at deporting migrants who have crossed the English Channel in exchange for those who apply in France and are approved to come to the UK.

The Government has said the newly established legal route for those entering the country includes rigorous documentation as well as eligibility and security checks.

A spokesperson for the Home Office said: “This is a clear message to people-smuggling gangs that illegal entry into the UK will not be tolerated.

“We will continue to detain and remove those who arrive by small boat.”

Ministers hope the scheme will act as a deterrent to those considering making the dangerous journey across the Channel as the Government grapples with soaring numbers of arrivals.

A total of 32,188 people have arrived in Britain by small boat so far in 2025, with more than 1,000 in a single day last Friday, after returns to Paris commenced under the deal.

The Government intends to increase the number of people being sent back under the pilot agreement, which runs initially until June next year.