Kate praises grassroots rugby league and community spirit during club visit

The Princess of Wales praised a “gold dust” rugby league club for the support given to its community of fans when she braved Storm Chandra at a stadium in West Yorkshire.

Kate visited Wakefield Trinity’s ground during a day spent in northern England to meet schoolgirls being put through their rugby paces, pensioners taking part in a quiz and teenagers at risk of being excluded from school.

Earlier the princess met youngsters in Bradford at Family Action’s children’s trauma therapy service, the first of three engagements chosen to highlight “the healing power of creativity, community and nature for individuals who have experienced trauma, isolation and poor mental health”.

The future queen, who is patron of the Rugby Football League, was wearing a smart jacket and trousers rather than being dressed for sporting drills so only held a rugby ball as she chatted to teenage girls during a break from their skills session for Wakefield’s Champion Schools competition.

Kate was quizzed about Princess Charlotte’s school activities as she stood beside the pitch in freezing temperatures, telling the young players: “She does loads of sport but not rugby.”

She also joked with the group about the physicality of rugby league, saying: “There’s not any other sport when you can say contact is a good thing.”

During the visit Kate sat down with a group of Wakefield supporters aged from their 60s to 90s who are regulars at In Touch events run by Wakefield Trinity’s Community Foundation, the Super League club’s charitable arm, to help elderly at risk of loneliness socialise.

As the group paused their quiz about the club, the princess told them: “But I love this, the league game is so embedded in community life and it’s so grassroots (and) interaction, and getting youngsters involved but also how clubs like this connect to the rest of the community.

“They’re absolute gold dust really, and I’m so proud to help support the league across the country.”