England, Scotland and Wales hit 30C before heatwave starts easing

Parts of England, Scotland and Wales all reached 30C on Sunday before the third heatwave this summer starts to ease its grip on the UK.

It comes after several records were broken during the peak of the heatwave on Saturday, with Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales all recording their warmest day of the year so far.

Although the hot weather continued on Sunday, temperatures did drop slightly as forecast.

Ross-on-Wye in Herefordshire hit 30.8C while Achnagart in the Scottish Highlands reached 30.4C, Cardiff’s Bute Park 30.2C and Castlederg in Co Tyrone 27.1C.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: “It’s been another widely warm day today, not as hot as yesterday with cloudier skies for some.

“A change tomorrow with showers or longer spells of rain and turning fresher from the west.

“The heatwave is coming to an end for most of us today with fresher air arriving tomorrow, but south-eastern England could still see 30C tomorrow so still classed here.”

Tennis fans continued to grapple with the heat at Wimbledon following a few days where spectators needed medical attention amid high temperatures.

In response to the incidents, the All England Club said it significantly increased the number of on-screen communications and push notifications to remind guests to stay hydrated and seek respite from the sun.

The club also said service stewards on court have access to water for spectators in need, that on-site medical teams are ready to assist when required and that the grounds have more than 100 free water refill points as well as a pharmacy where guests can buy sunscreen.

Amber heat health alerts are in place for the Midlands and southern and eastern England until 9am on Monday, warning of the potential for a rise in deaths, particularly among those aged 65 and over or with health conditions.

Fire chiefs urged people to stay safe in the heatwave as they warned of the increased risk of wildfires and drowning, with the National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC) asking people not to enter water to try to cool down and urging parents and carers to ensure children are supervised around water at all times.

Firefighters in Surrey spent a second day on Sunday tackling a wildfire on Hankley Common in Thursley which is estimated to have destroyed 2.6 hectares of land.

The risk of wildfires in London is rated “severe” by the Natural Hazards Partnership.

HM Coastguard also issued safety advice for people heading to the coast, as data from the water incident database shows most drownings happened in July over the last three years.

As well as the amber alerts, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has yellow alerts in place until Monday for the North East, North West and Yorkshire and Humber.

Yorkshire Water brought in restrictions on using hosepipes for activities such as watering the garden, cleaning cars and filling paddling pools, on Friday, as part of efforts to protect supplies in the face of yet more dry weather forecast for the coming weeks.

South East Water said demand for drinking water had reached “record levels since May” and announced impending restrictions which will mean customers in Kent and Sussex are banned from using a hosepipe to water gardens and plants, clean vehicles, fill swimming pools or ponds or clean paths, walls or windows from July 18.

Those who ignore the bans could face fines of up to £1,000.

National Rail warned train passengers that the hot weather may cause disruption this weekend.

Meanwhile, the RNLI warned beachgoers that, despite the heat, there is still a risk of cold water shock.