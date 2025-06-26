Just 20 posts for newly qualified physiotherapists as 3,000 qualify

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

There are only 20 job adverts for new physiotherapists entering the NHS workforce, the Chartered Society of Physiotherapy has said.

Recruitment freezes appear to be impacting the number of newly qualified physiotherapists trying to get their first NHS job, the CSP said as it called on Government officials to act.

This year 3,000 physiotherapy graduates will be finishing their studies and looking for work, the CSP said.

NHS Jobs, the health service recruitment website for jobs in England, has just 20 entry level jobs currently on offer, according to CSP analysis.

And a poll of 1,800 physiotherapists found 22% said that recruitment of clinical staff is partially paused in their organisation and 11% reported a total pause.

Concerns have been raised that UK-trained physiotherapists are seeking work abroad due to “how hard it is to break into the NHS”.

The professional body highlighted how 300,000 people are waiting for musculoskeletal treatment in England alone.

Newly qualified physiotherapists can help bring down this waiting list it said, as well as bring down waits for respiratory problems, neurological conditions, and provide post-surgical rehab.

The CSP has written to the Department of Health and Social Care, calling for all newly qualified clinicians to be offered an NHS role.

Ash James, director of practice and development at the CSP, said: “It is absurd that with public concern about waiting lists, hundreds of capable and committed graduates are being locked out of the NHS.

“These are professionals who could be seeing up to 15 patients a day for musculoskeletal issues, immediately easing pressure on overstretched services and reducing delays.

“If every graduate had a job, we could begin to cut waiting times now.”

Sarah-Jane Ryan, head of practice, learning and development at the School of Education, Sport and Health at the University of Brighton, said: “This year, most of my students don’t have roles lined up which is something we haven’t seen for a long time.

“Even first and second year students are now talking about working abroad, because they’re hearing how hard it is to break into the NHS.

“We’re at risk of losing a whole generation of physios at a time when we urgently need them.”

She said these students “now face the reality of being shut out of the system they were inspired to work in,” adding: “It’s not just a workforce issue – it’s a moral one.

“They’ve made sacrifices and trained for a profession they believe in.

“Placement teams have invested in them, and we know there is a rehab need.”

The Department of Health and Social Care has been approached for comment.