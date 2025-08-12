Calorie labels rarely influence takeaway choices, survey suggests

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Calorie labels rarely influence takeaway choices and are unlikely to encourage people to eat more healthily, a survey suggests.

A poll of 1,040 adults living in England found the majority (77%) did not notice any calorie information during their most recent online takeaway purchase, the study, led by the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) and Reading and Exeter universities and published in BMJ Nutrition Prevention & Health, found.

Of those who did, 71% said it did not affect their food choices.

Instead, taste and price were ranked the most important factors when deciding which takeaway to order, while healthiness and low carbon footprint were ranked as the least important.

Around 50% of respondents agreed or strongly agreed that alternative interventions, such as traffic-light labels and more healthy alternatives on the menus, would encourage them to make a healthier choice.

People under the age of 35 were more than twice as likely to order takeaways weekly or more often than those who were older, the poll found.

The study also asked respondents to report their height and weight measurements, which the research team used to calculate body mass index (BMI) scores, finding just over half of the sample had BMI scores indicating they were living with obesity (35%) or were overweight (28%).

Those with BMI scores that classed them as obese or overweight were twice as likely to have weekly or more frequent takeaways compared to those with healthy or underweight BMI scores.

It is estimated almost two-thirds (63%) of adults in England are overweight or living with obesity.

Current guidance recommends adults should consume around 2,000 calories a day and main meals should contain around 600 calories each.

Frequent consumption of out-of-home food, including takeaways, has been linked to higher energy intake and poorer diet quality.

As part of a government strategy to encourage healthier eating, calorie labelling was introduced in April 2022 for large out-of-home businesses across England, including restaurants, cafes and takeaways.

As well as listing the calories for each food item, menus also need to include a statement of the recommended daily calorie intake.

Associate Professor Laura Cornelsen, lead author of the study based at LSHTM, said: “While calorie labels can encourage businesses to provide healthier options, they aren’t necessarily the answer to reducing unhealthy eating and tackling obesity.

“When we asked participants what they think could improve healthy eating, they suggested for example ‘buy one get one free’ offers on healthier dishes and more education early on in schools on food preparation.

“These are both examples of interventions that can equip people with the knowledge to plan healthier options in a way that works with their schedule and income.

“The focus should be on tackling systemic issues, like making it simpler and more affordable to purchase healthier options, rather than adding even more pressure to consumers and families to change their choices. The onus should also be on the food industry to get creative with offering tasty and affordable meals that also meet nutrition guidelines.”

Study co-author Dr Cherry Law, a food economist at the University of Reading, said: “While awareness of calorie labelling rules is quite high, most people don’t notice the information when ordering online, and even when they do it rarely changes what they choose.

“The takeaway message is that we need strategies that reflect what people care about when eating out, as calorie information alone is not enough.”