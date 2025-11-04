One in 10 children in first year of primary school in England is obese

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

One in 10 children in the first year of primary school in England is obese – the highest figure on record outside the pandemic, figures show.

Data from the National Child Measurement Programme found 10.5% of children in Reception and more than a fifth in Year 6 (the last year of primary school) were obese in 2024/25, with boys more likely to be overweight than girls.

Excluding the peak during the first year of the pandemic, this is the highest obesity prevalence seen in Reception year since records began in 2006/07, and is higher than the 9.6% in 2023/24.

Some 13% of children in Reception, when youngsters are aged four and five, are also overweight, meaning almost one in four of all children in this age group are overweight or obese.

For children in Year 6, obesity prevalence (22.2%) is similar to last year, when it was 22.1%.

Some 13.9% are overweight in Year 6, meaning more than one in three children in this age group (age 10 and 11) are overweight or obese.

Overall, 1.1 million children were measured at state-maintained schools as part of the data collection.

Some 75.4% in Reception and 62.2% in Year 6 were a healthy weight.

When it came to analysing severe obesity from the overall obesity figures, 2.7% of girls and 3.1% of boys in Reception were severely obese.

This means 2.9% of all children were severely obese, up on 2.6% the previous year.

In Year 6, 4.5% of girls and 6.6% of boys were severely obese, meaning 5.6% of all children were. This is similar to the 5.5% the previous year.

Experts said further years of data are needed to determine whether this is the start of a long-term increase in obesity prevalence in Reception year.

The new report said children from black ethnic groups are more likely to be living with obesity, while children from Indian ethnic groups are more likely to be underweight.

Obesity prevalence continues to be more than double in the most deprived areas compared to the least deprived areas for both Reception children (14.0% compared to 6.9%) and Year 6 (29.3% compared to 13.5%).

This “deprivation gap” has been increasing since the early years of data collection, the report said.