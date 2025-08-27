Scheme offering free meals and activities to poorer pupils in holidays extended

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Government funding for a programme which offers children from low-income families free meals and activities during the school holidays will be extended.

The Department for Education (DfE) has said working families on free school meals could save more than £800 a year thanks to its investment into holiday clubs.

Some £600 million is being invested to extend the Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) programme – which funds councils to provide holiday childcare, activities and food for children eligible for free school meals – for another three years.

It comes as working parents in England will be able to access 30 hours a week of funded childcare for children older than nine months from Monday.

With just days to go until the full rollout, Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson has called on eligible parents in England to “take up” the offer.

The expansion of funded childcare – which was introduced by the Conservative government – began being rolled out in England in April last year for working parents of two-year-olds.

Working parents of children older than nine months are now also able to access 15 hours of funded childcare a week during term time, before the full rollout of 30 hours a week to all eligible families from next week.

The HAF programme – for school-aged children from Reception to Year 11 – helps parents to make savings of more than £300 a year, the DfE said.

In July, the Coram Family and Childcare charity called for the HAF programme to be maintained after March 2026 to ensure disadvantaged children have childcare during school holidays.

Andrew Forsey, national director of Feeding Britain, said: “Today’s news will be welcomed by hundreds of thousands of parents across England.

“The support provided to children from lower incomes through the Holiday Activities Fund eases the pressure on family budgets during the school holidays, enhances their access to enriching and physical activities, and gives them a healthy meal each day during the school holidays.

“This delivers a raft of benefits for children and their families, so it is excellent news that the Government is extending this provision for a further three years.”

Ms Phillipson said: “Giving every child the best start in life is my number one priority, which is why we are delivering on our commitment to provide hundreds of thousands of children with 30 hours government-funded early education.

“Whether it’s to save up to £7,500 a year, support parents to get back to work or reduce the pressure on grandparents who so often have to step in, the benefits are widespread.

“The offer is just around the corner, and so I’m urging every eligible parent who wants it, to take it up.”