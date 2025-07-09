Charles bids farewell to President Macron during touching goodbye

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The King and President Emmanuel Macron enjoyed a long goodbye as the two men bid farewell after a successful start to the French leader’s state visit.

In a sign of their friendship, Charles and the French leader clasped hands for 28 seconds as they parted company at Windsor Castle when the first element of the three-day trip came to an end.

The King and president talked during the handshake which became more poignant when Mr Macron held Charles’ hand with both of his for the last few moments.

Earlier the president and his wife had spent a private period laying flowers at the tomb of Queen Elizabeth II who was laid to rest at the King George VI Memorial Chapel within the castle’s St George’s Chapel.

At the Windsor Castle state banquet held in Mr Macron’s honour on Tuesday night the French leader had paid tribute to the late Queen, saying: “To you she was your Queen, to us she was the Queen.”

The last words spoken between the King and his guest was their re-branding of the famous entente cordiale to the “entente amicale” spoken by Charles with Mr Macron replying “thank you, so much”.

They had been joined by Queen Camilla and Mrs Macron who exchanged goodbye kisses with the men and the foursome posed for a picture before they parted company.