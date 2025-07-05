Famous faces including former Spice Girl Emma Bunton arrive for wedding of Mel B

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Spice Girls star Emma Bunton is among celebrities who have arrived at St Paul’s Cathedral to celebrate the wedding of her former bandmate Mel B.

The 50-year old singer, whose full name is Melanie Brown, announced her engagement to hairdresser, Rory McPhee, in October 2022.

Ahead of the wedding Mel B worked closely with Evelie bridal and Josephine Scott to design her luxury georgette crepe gown.

Celebrity faces were spotted arriving at the ceremony on Saturday afternoon including Bunton, known as “Baby Spice”, along with her partner Jade Jones and son Beau.

Model Daisy Lowe and her husband Jordan Saul were also seen arriving at the ceremony along with comedians Tom Allen and Katherine Ryan.

Caroline Black, owner of Evelie Bridal, told the PA news agency: “For her look at St Paul’s Cathedral, Melanie B wanted a bespoke gown that embodies strength, sensuality, and timeless glamour.”

The dress has been described by Black as a “luxury georgette crepe gown with a sculpted corset bodice” which features “intricate draping that hugs the silhouette and flows into a dramatic, sweeping train”.

It also has a “sheer illusion detachable jacket, hand-embellished with pearl constellations” which has been described as creating a high neck, long-sleeve effect that frames her shoulders and adds “ethereal elegance to complement the ceremony and honour St Paul’s etiquette”.

Mel B also wore a cathedral-length veil which was embroidered with scattered pearls to complete the look.

Speaking about the process of styling Mel B for her wedding day, Black described it as “an honour” and “nothing short of extraordinary”.

She said: “Helping a real Spice Girl choose her wedding dress—what could possibly top that?

“But what’s truly made this experience so meaningful is getting to know Mel as just Mel, not the icon, but the woman.

“It’s been such an honour.”

Scott added: “Designing this gown for Mel was about capturing her fearless spirit and softness all in one look.

“She’s iconic, powerful, and radiant — and this dress had to be worthy of that.

“Every detail was chosen to honour her strength and sensuality, while celebrating the woman and the love story beneath the girl power.”

Mel B was previously married to Stephen Belafonte until she filed for divorce in 2017 following allegations of abuse.

They have a daughter, Madison Brown Belafonte.

Mel B also has two daughters, Phoenix Chi Gulzar and Angel Iris Murphy Brown, from two previous relationships.